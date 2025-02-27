Getting Jasmine and Aladdin to join your village is no easy task in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They need lots of help fixing up Agrabah before they can leave, which means you need to finish key tasks like Breaking Through.

A few pieces of this quest involve setting out on a scavenger hunt for some hidden items. They can be tricky to locate, which might lead to you feeling stuck on this task, so here’s how to complete Breaking Through in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Breaking Through quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Make sure you have your trust Amulet equipped for this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Breaking Through, you need to find the pieces to assemble an Alchemy Table and craft a Gold Lamp. Both of these tasks require you to find items hidden throughout the Aladdin Realm, so here’s a full breakdown of all the steps in this quest to help you get it done.

Return to Jasmine in the Central Market with the Ancient Tome in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head back to Jasmine in the Central Market right where you first met her during The Ancient Revealed quest. Chat with her about the book, then talk with Aladdin to get to work setting up an Alchemy Table for Jasmine.

Look in the desert for all the pieces of the Alchemy Table in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To set up the Alchemy Table, you need to find the following items:

An Alchemical Cauldron

The Alchemy Table Base

The Alchemy Table Crucible

All three items can be found outside the walls of Agrabah, so head out the main gate behind Jasmine and Aladdin to get started.

How to find the Alchemical Cauldron in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Turn left after exiting Agrabah, make sure you have the Amulet from the Monkey Business quest equipped, and walk into the sandstorm. On the other side, you’ll find a small open area. Head to the back left corner to find the Alchemical Cauldron.

The cauldron is easy to spot among the rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find the Alchemy Table Base in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Alchemy Table Base is in the back right corner of the area hidden behind the sandstorm. This is the same sandstorm you went through to get the Alchemical Cauldron, so you should already be at the right spot.

It’s fairly close to the cauldron you just got. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find the Alchemy Table Crucible in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Turn right as soon as you exit the entryway into Agrabah. Break the rocks to find the Alchemy Table Crucible in the middle. If you’re heading to grab this item from inside the sandstorm, you can head straight out of the storm and continue slightly past the entryway into Agrabah to find it.

This one is pretty small and can be easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head back into Agrabah and make your way over to the Artisans’ District to meet up with Jasmine and Aladdin. This is the area located behind the massive swirling sandstorm on the left side.

Place the Alchemy Table pieces in the missing table spot near Aladdin in the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk over to Aladdin and turn slightly right to find a sparkling spot on the ground between two golden braziers. Interact with the sparkles to transfer over the Alchemical Cauldron, the Alchemy Table Base, and the Alchemy Table Crucible. Talk to Aladdin once you’re done.

Gather fuel for the Alchemy Table’s braziers in the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For your next task, you need to get two Charcoal from firepits and two Black Fuel Bottles from a stall in the Central Market. Here’s where to find all four items you need.

Item Drops Location Image First fire pit Charcoal Right behind the Alchemy Table in the left corner. Second fire pit Charcoal In the right corner next to the ramp you used to access the Artisans’ District the first time. Stall Two Black Fuel Bottles Next to the giant swirling sandstorm in the middle of the Central Market. Go to the spot where you first met Jasmine, then go around the right side of the storm to find the stall with black fuel all over it on your right.

Once you have all four items, head back to the Artisans’ District and walk over to the Alchemy Table. Approach the golden braziers on both sides of it and interact with them to place one Charcoal and one Black Fuel Bottle in each.

After this, chat with Aladdin about what to do next. He isn’t sure, so walk over to Jasmine behind him to talk with her about her progress with the Ancient Tome.

Gather resources to craft a Gold Lamp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Jasmine tasks you with gathering some important supplies for crafting a Gold Lamp so you can progress.

18 Golden Shards : You should already have the required amount from breaking sandstone deposits around Agrabah in previous quests. If you accidentally dropped some or stored it away, you can either go get it or get to work mining more nodes with your Royal Pickaxe around the Realm.

: You should already have the required amount from breaking sandstone deposits around Agrabah in previous quests. If you accidentally dropped some or stored it away, you can either go get it or get to work mining more nodes with your Royal Pickaxe around the Realm. Lamp Mold: In a glowing and sparkling dig spot on the left side of the stone stairs right in front of Jasmine. You need to use your Royal Shovel to dig it up.

It’s super bright and sparkly so you can find it from far away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Craft the Gold Lamp at a crafting station in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk over to the crafting station behind Jasmine and interact with it to open the crafting menu. Switch over to the “Functional Items” category and choose the “Gold Lamp” option. Once you have it made, head back to Jasmine to officially complete the Breaking Through quest. You’re now closer than ever to finally unlocking Jasmine and Aladdin, but there are still a couple more steps to go.

