Agrabah is in quite a chaotic state when you first arrive in the Aladdin Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To help Jasmine figure out what’s happening and to rescue Aladdin, you need to find the Artisans’ District.

The normal entrance to this area is blocked off which means you need to find an alternate route to gain entry. Doing so requires you to find three key items that are fairly tricky to locate, so if you’re stuck, here’s how to find the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get to the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You have to find a new way inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Artisans’ District during The Ancient Revealed quest, you need to recover three wooden planks so you can build a ramp to reach the roof and access the area. The front entrance is completely blocked by stones you can’t break yet, so the only way in is following in Aladdin’s footsteps and using the roof to gain entry.

Each plank is located in a different location which makes finding them all decently tough. Here’s a full breakdown of how to find each one and use them to enter the Artisans’ District.

The first plank is leaning up against the wall right next to the archway that leads into the blocked-off Artisans’ District.

The second plank is in a hole in the ground between the sandstorm and the spot where Jasmine is standing.

The third plank is up on a hidden roof area near where you first met Jasmine.

How to find the first plank for the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To find the first plank, walk over to the edge of the archway that leads into the Artisans’ District. This spot is just a few steps behind Jasmine and is also by the dark brown wooden sign pointing to the area you’re trying to reach.

You can find a turquoise and light brown plank leaning up against the wall here. Interact with it to add it to your inventory then move on to acquiring the next one.

It blends in a bit, but it sparkles once you’re close, making it a lot easier to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find the second plank for the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The second plank is in a hole right outside the entrance area that leads into the Artisans’ District. To find it, walk past Jasmine, the dark brown sign on your right, and head slightly forward a bit more.

When you see a sparkling spot on the ground with a turquoise and light brown plank sticking up out of it, you’re in the right spot. Equip your Royal Shovel and dig it up to add the next plank to your inventory. Stay at this spot to make finding the final plank easier.

If you’re not scanning carefully, you might walk right past it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find the third plank for the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The third plank is up on a very small roof area right behind where you met Jasmine for the first time. From the spot where you dug up the second plank, head straight past the giant swirling sandstorm on your left and make a slight right to find a wooden ramp.

Head up the ramp and interact with the bridge at the top to drop it down. Cross the bridge, but don’t leave it, and stop right at the end before the edge of the roof. Watch the patterns of the dust devil so you know when it’s safe to move, and when it is, quickly swoop in and grab the turquoise and light brown plank leaning up against the wall behind it.

Timing is crucial for grabbing this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to enter the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all three planks, return to the entrance area where Jasmine is stationed. Approach the sparkling spot right next to her to transfer over all three planks and make a ramp that leads up to the roof. At the top of the ramp, knock down the bridge to access the roof area.

Make a left once you’re on the roof and proceed straight through the archway. Walk straight a bit and turn left again to find a wooden structure. Equip your Royal Pickaxe and break it to turn it into a wooden ramp. Head down the ramp to officially enter the Artisans’ District.

There’s plenty more to explore in the Tales of Agrabah update, so while this task is done, your journey is only just beginning.

