You’ve found Jasmine and Aladdin and helped start fixing up Agrabah, but there’s still more to do before you can recruit them back to the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these quests is Monkey Business, and it’s tricky to get done.

Monkey Business is one of the last quests you have to complete before you can recruit Jasmine and Aladdin, so finishing it is essential. If you’re struggling to finish it, here’s how to complete Monkey Business in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Monkey Business quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You have to find something else that’s shiny to trade with them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Monkey Business quest, you need to recover the Enchanted Gemstones from some Monkeys by tracking down and trading three Golden Bananas. Most parts of this quest are fairly straightforward, but finding the Golden Bananas is very tricky. Here’s a breakdown of how to finish every step in this quest.

Talk to Jasmine in the South Market about the strange Amulet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head over to the ramp you first walked down to access the South Market during the Brave the Storm quest to find Jasmine. Interact with her to chat about the Amulet you found with Aladdin. Jasmine notices that the Amulet is missing some Enchanted Gemstones and asks you to find them.

Explore the rooftops near the South Market to find where the Enchanted Gemstones could have gone in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk up the ramp by Jasmine and walk straight to the back right corner. Equip your Royal Watering Can and use it to clear away the Rotten Fruit. Behind the fruit, you’ll find a bunch of Monkeys sitting on some wooden crates with a stack of gems that must be the Enchanted Gemstones you’re searching for.

Talk to the Monkeys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Interact with the Monkeys to see if they’re willing to hand over the Enchanted Gemstones. You have to find some way to bribe them, but since you’re not sure how, head back to the South Market and stop as soon as you see Aladdin to ask him.

Find Golden Bananas to trade to the Monkeys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get the Monkeys to hand over the Enchanted Gemstones, you need to find three Golden Bananas scattered around the Aladdin Realm. They’re all located pretty far apart, so you have to travel around most of the region to get them.

First Golden Banana location

Head back to where you met the Monkeys and turn right. Break the stones blocking your way using your Royal Pickaxe, then pick up the first Golden Bananas on the ground.

This one is easy to get, but the next two are a bit more tricky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second Golden Banana location

The second Golden Banana is on the roof overlooking the fancy courtyard. It’s quite a long distance away from where you found the first one, so here are the exact steps to follow to find the right spot.

Head down the ramp back into the South Market.

Walk over to the barricaded door located to the left of the crafting table.

Equip your Royal Pickaxe to break the barricade and walk through.

Walk straight until you reach the massive swirling sandstorm.

Turn left and walk around the left side of Jasmine.

Keep going straight until you reach the gate that leads out of Agrabah to the Realm exit.

Turn right just before you reach the gate and head up the ramp, which is the very first one you made during The Ancient Revealed quest.

Walk down the ramp on the other side, then go up the next ramp.

Head to the very end right corner of the roof overlooking the courtyard.

Equip your Royal Pickaxe to break the stones and grab the second Golden Banana.

You have to travel a lot to find this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third Golden Banana location

The third Golden Banana is in the courtyard you were just above when grabbing the last one. To reach it, you need to:

Head left through the archway next to where you found the last Golden Banana.

Go straight down the ramp.

Turn right as soon as you reach the bottom of the ramp and make another sharp right immediately after.

Break the stone using your Royal Pickaxe to enter the Artisans’ District.

Head straight through the massive archway to enter the fancy courtyard.

Walk over to the back left corner.

Break the stone and grab the Golden Banana.

All of the Golden Bananas are trapped by rocks, so using your Royal Pickaxe is crucial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the Monkeys by the South Market with all three Golden Bananas in your inventory. Interact with the Monkeys to initiate the trade and pass over the Golden Bananas to acquire the Enchanted Gemstones.

Walk back to Aladdin, who is still standing near the ramp, and give him the Enchanted Gemstones and the Amulet. He’ll then fix up the Amulet and give it to you so you can easily walk through all the sandstorms around the region.

Wear the protective Amulet to safely explore the sandstorms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Open your inventory, switch to the Wardrobe page, click on Aladdin’s request, and select the Amulet to equip it. Depending on your outfit, the Amulet might change your look, but you can easily create a new one if this happens.

Explore the sandstorms for anything to help in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk through the sandstorm right behind Aladdin. Look down once you reach the other side to find an Ancient Tome. Pick it up to add it to your inventory, then head back down to the South Market to chat with Aladdin.

No sandstorm can stop you now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Aladdin standing next to the crafting station. Chat with him one last time to officially complete the Monkey Business quest. You’re one step closer to unlocking Aladdin and Jasmine, but there’s still more work to do.

