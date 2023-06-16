In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can participate in several activities like Mining, and this is how you can collect different types of gems in the game. Tourmaline is one of the gems you can obtain from different biomes, and you’ll need it to craft various items in the game.

Gems are also required to complete some of the character and story quests. Likewise, these items are involved in crafting recipes, so it’s best to start farming gems once you unlock and gain access to a biome. Naturally, you need to know the location of gems like Tourmaline, and finding them can be difficult and time-consuming.

Here’s how to get Tourmaline in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Tourmaline in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tourmaline can be obtained by mining rock nodes from two specific biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can obtain Tourmaline from the Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights biomes in the game. To unlock the Sunlit Plateau biome you will need around 7,000 Dreamlight, and you can gain access to this area fairly early in the game. However, to mine Tourmaline you’ll need to get the Pickaxe which can be obtained by completing the Royal Tools quest.

After equipping yourself with the Pickaxe, visit Sunlit Plateau and take a swing at the rock nodes found in the biome. Tourmaline is a pink-colored gem that sells for 420+ Star Coins. I’d recommend mining this gem regularly and storing it at your house for different purposes. If you are lucky, you might stumble upon the Shiny Tourmaline gem which is the more valuable variant of this gem.

The Shiny Tourmaline sells for 1,600+ Star Coins, and you can exchange this item at any of Goofy’s Stalls for currency. Similarly, Tourmaline can be used in quests where you’ll need to collect different types of gems. While mining for different gems, it is best to stock them, and you can do that by crafting a few chests, This way you can store the gems in bulk and wouldn’t need to find them individually when you need them.

Stocking up on gems like Tourmaline can help you craft several items in the game. For instance, Tourmaline can be used to craft items like the Dj Booth Rig, Gem & Opal Road, Gem & Opal Road with Border, Round Lamppost with Pink Light, Wooden Lamppost with Pink Light, and Round Pink Three-Pronged Lamppost. If you want to know how to obtain the other gems and their shiny variants, check out our guide on how to get all gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

