How to get all Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley tasks players with gathering a wide variety of things from veggies and fruits to memories and recipes. Gems are one of the rarer items that players will have to collect along the way.

There are several quests that require Gems to complete them. In the first few hours of a playthrough, the world is scattered with Night Thorns and some rocks that can be broken around the world. The gray rocks can be smashed and only a few return the next day. What players will want to look for are the darker-looking rocks that respawn like in the image below.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Each rock has a different possibility for Gems, and the Collection screen will help players find which one they’re looking for in-game. These rocks respawn every five minutes and only some of them contain Gems. Even if it doesn’t immediately appear to contain a Gem, players can also uncover them after hitting the node a few times. So if you’re in need of a specific Gem, you should try to break all of the rocks in the area.

As for where to get the Gems, here’s a list of all of the Gems and where you can find each one. Each Gem also has a Shiny version, which can be found in the same area as the regular Gem.

Amethyst – Frosted Lands and Forgotten Heights

Aquamarine – Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor

Citrine – Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust

Diamond – Forgotten Lands

Emerald – Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust

Garnet – Plaza and Peaceful Meadow

Peridot – Dazzle Beach and Peaceful Meadow

Topaz – Plaza

Tourmaline – Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau

The Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow will be unlocked first, but then players will be able to choose the locations they go to next depending on how much Dreamlight they’re able to save up. But players will eventually be able to complete the entire collection once they’ve unlocked everything.

Quests that require Gems will usually come from characters that are in the biome where the Gem can be mined, so players don’t have to worry about which area to unlock to further level up their characters and complete quests.

Gems can be an easy way to get money in the early game by collecting a bunch of them and selling them to Goofy once they build his stand.