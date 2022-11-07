How to make Okra Soup in Disney Dreamlight Vally

In a life-simulation game like Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will meet various famous characters from the Disney universe. Becoming friends with these characters is an essential part of the game, and each of them has several quests that you can complete. Finishing these quests gives players numerous rewards, and you will also increase Friendship Levels with these characters. You need to assign certain activities for the characters, and some activity bonuses unlock after you increase Friendship Levels with them.

You need to perform activities regularly in the game including Foraging, Crafting, Mining, Fishing, Gardening, and Cooking.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a wide range of recipes players can prepare, and you need to make some of these dishes to complete a few quests. The Okra Soup is one of the easiest recipes you can make in Dreamlight Valley, and it is classified as an Appetizer.

Every recipe needs a few ingredients, and you need to collect them from specific biomes. Recipes are unique in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and players can only get the ingredients at certain biomes. We recommend unlocking all of the biomes using Dreamlight⁠—it’s best to save up on this currency.

Here is how to make the Okra Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Okra Soup recipe

Image via Gameloft

The Okra Soup recipe is a one-star Appetizer, which means it only needs one ingredient to prepare. This is one of the easiest meals you can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The ingredient Okra is only found in the Glade of Trust biome, and you can unlock this region with 5,000 Dreamlight. Once it is unlocked, interact with the signboard near Goofy’s Stall and speak with Scrooge McDuck to rebuild the shop. Once the shop is ready, upgrade it a few times to unlock all the items from Goofy’s Stall.

Interact with Goofy’s Stall and select the buy option. Players can purchase Okra and its seeds from Goofy’s Stall. Okra costs 171 Star Coins, while Okra seeds cost 135 Star Coins.

If you are running low on Star Coins, we recommend purchasing the seeds and harvesting them later. Okra grows in two hours, and each harvest gives you three pieces of this ingredient.

You will only need one piece of Okra to prepare the Okra Soup.

After collecting this ingredient, head over to a Stove or a Cooking Station. There is a Stove at Chez Remy’s Restaurant that players can use. Add the ingredients to the Stove, and use one piece of Coal Ore to prepare the Okra Soup. You can consume the Okra Soup meal to replenish 99 Energy and sell this recipe for 136 Star Coins.

We recommend gifting it to a companion if you are not going to consume this meal. This way you can improve Friendship Levels with that character.