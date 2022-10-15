What is a star path in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of this year’s most popular life-simulation adventure games, and players get to befriend various NPCs throughout their journey. Each character you meet in the game will have numerous quests that you can complete to increase Friendship Levels with the NPC. Completing these quests and doing other activities reward players with Dreamlight, an essential currency to progress in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a season-based mission system similar to a battle pass. The Star Path functions similarly in the game, rewarding players for completing various quests and missions over the season. You will get cosmetic rewards like furniture sets, motifs, suit displays, companions, and other items. Each season currently lasts for a month, and you can progress through the Star Path during this time.

Here’s everything players need to know about the Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock cosmetics from the Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

You can access the Star Path from the Event tab and see all the different cosmetics pages available. Some pages are locked, and you’ll need to complete quests and claim rewards from the previous page to unlock the next one. Like other battle passes, the Star Path has two unique progression tracks with special rewards. The Standard Star Path Track is the free version, accessible by everyone who purchased the Founder’s Pack edition in the base level of the game.

Similarly, the Premium Star Path Track is unlocked with Moonstones. You can spend Moonstones to skip missions and accelerate the Star Path progression. The Star Path rewards players with Moonstones, one of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s important currencies. Although we recommend saving Moonstones, you can always use them to advance in Star Path progression. Completing the Duties allow players to earn tokens that can be used to unlock various cosmetics from the Star Path.

Players who completed this season’s Star Path got amazing rewards like the IncrediSquirrel companion, XL-15 Spaceship Model, Low-Boot Incredibles Suit, Space Ranger Suit Display, Mr. Incredible Retro Suit Display, Adventure is out there Balloon Basket, Fredricksen Fireplace, Elasticycle, Lightning McQueen Racing Jacket, McQueen Racing Bed, and much more. Each page of the Star Path also has a certain amount of Moonstone rewards, and we recommend players collect these first, as you can use them later. The developers mentioned that although the Star Path only lasts for a month, it is subject to change based on community feedback to improve the gameplay experience.