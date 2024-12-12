Where to find Opal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mining gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the most rewarding ways to gather materials, and Opals are no exception. These beautiful gems are primarily used for craft recipes but can also be sold or gifted to your villagers. If you’re on the hunt for Opals, here’s everything you need to know about where to find them, how to mine them efficiently, and why they’re worth collecting.

Opal locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Opals can only be found in The Bind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Opals are exclusively found in The Bind of The Storybook Vale. To mine them, you’ll need to use your trusty Pickaxe to break the ore rocks scattered throughout the region. When mining these black, pointy rocks, you’ll also have the chance to discover the rarer and more valuable variant: the Shiny Opal.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Opal and its shiny counterpart:

Gem World Area Value Opal Storybook Vale The Bind 300 Star Coins Shiny Opal Storybook Vale The Bind 1,200 Star Coins

If you’re unfamiliar with The Bind, it’s an autumnal area within Storybook Vale, also home to the Library of Lore. Although you might want to focus on ore rocks with visible gems, as these are more likely to give you an Opal, they don’t spawn as often as regular ore rocks. There are six of these ore rocks in The Bind—three on each side.

How to mine Opals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mining ore rocks is the only way to get Opals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mining can be time-consuming, but you can use specific strategies and tools to increase your yield and make the most of your time in The Bind.

Bring a mining companion

Using Sally as a mining companion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When mining, always bring along a companion assigned to the Mining role. These companions provide bonus resources whenever a node is mined. With a companion, you’ll have a higher chance of collecting additional Opals or even Shiny Opals. This bonus applies on the final strike of each mining node, so make sure your companion stays close as you work through the area.

Use miracle pickaxe polish

Crafting Miracle Pickaxe Polish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For an extra boost, craft and use the Miracle Pickaxe Polish enchantment. This item significantly increases the yield of resources from mining ore rocks. Every strike produces a resource, rather than only receiving rewards on the final strike.

Using this enchantment alongside a mining companion ensures the best possible yield of Opals during your mining runs. The Miracle Pickaxe Polish has 10 charges, while the upgraded version, Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish, has 25 charges.

Enchantment Recipe Miracle Pickaxe Polish Vitalys Crystal x10, Onyx x5, Dreamlight x500 Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish Vitalys Crystal x20, Onyx x10, Dreamlight x1,000

Opal quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Opals you pick up will appear in your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Opals play a role in some crafting recipes and quests from The Storybook Vale. Starting with Merida, you’ll quickly need to find an Opal or two to complete these tasks.

Quest Required Opals Use Clan DunBroch’s Rules of the Hunt (Merida Friendship Level 2) 1 Craft Basic Fall Leaves Slow Trap The Fallen Fortress (Flynn Story Quest) 2 Craft Fairytale Armor (Iron Ingot x5, White Rose x3, Opal x2, Star Sapphire x2) Fine, I’ll Do It Myself (Hades Friendship Level 10) 4 Craft Hades’ Party Invitations (Blue Bird Snippet x4, Opal x4, Yellow Tale Cone Flowers x3)

Completing these quests is essential for progressing friendships and unlocking rewards in the game, so stock up on a few Opals when you have the chance. Opals can also be fed to Baby Dragons in The Storybook Vale, though they aren’t their favorite food—try to feed them Magma or Pure Ice where possible.

