Learn when and where you can find these creatures.

In addition to the many iconic characters you can befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there is a collection of critters you can get to know and make your companions. Befriending these adorable creatures takes work, so you’ll need to know what their schedules look like.

Every critter you come across has its own unique schedule, but every critter will stay solely in the biome they are assigned to, which makes finding them a bit easier. Here is the daily schedule for every critter you can befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you know when you can bestow gifts upon them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Critter schedule guide

Each critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a schedule that changes daily but remains the same from week to week. You must find these critters when they are active to give them their favorite foods and make progress toward unlocking them as a companion. All of the times in the schedules listed below represent the player’s local time.

All Crocodile schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll find Crocodiles scurrying around the swampy Glade of Trust biome. There are six variants of this critter you can befriend.

These are some of the toughest critters to befriend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Blue Crocodile 12am to 12pm All day N/A All day N/A All day N/A Classic Crocodile 12pm to 12am All day N/A N/A All day N/A All day Golden Crocodile 12am to 12pm N/A All day N/A All day All day N/A Pink Crocodile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 6am to 12pm Red Crocodile 12pm to 12am N/A All day All day N/A N/A All day White Crocodile 6pm to 12am N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

All Fox schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are five Fox variants you can make companions, all of which are found in the Frosted Heights biome.

In addition to the regular foxes, there’s also the special Rainbow Fox you can unlock, but making this critter your companion is one of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s longest and most complex quests yet and involves brewing the Rainbow Potion.

Foxes love to play tag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Fox 12pm to 12am N/A All day All day N/A N/A All day Blue Fox 12am to 12pm N/A All day N/A All day All day N/A Classic Fox 12am to 12pm All day N/A All day N/A All day N/A Red Fox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2am to 8am White Fox 12pm to 12am All day N/A N/A All day N/A All day

All Rabbit schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In the Peaceful Meadow biome, you will come across five Rabbit variants. These critters are quite small and can be especially tough to see, so make sure you scour the entire biome carefully to track them down.

I always struggle to spot Rabbits among all the furniture I have in this biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Rabbit 12am to 12pm All day N/A All day N/A All day N/A Brown Rabbit 12pm to 12am N/A All day All day N/A N/A All day Calico Rabbit N/A N/A N/A N/A 8am to 2pm N/A N/A Classic Rabbit 12pm to 12am All day N/A N/A All day N/A All day White Rabbit 12am to 12pm N/A All day N/A All day All day N/A

All Raccoon schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Five types of Raccoon can be found wandering around the Forest of Valor biome. These critters are quite large and tough to miss, but actually feeding them will be a bit more difficult.

This is a tricky critter to feed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Raccoon 12pm to 12am N/A All day All day N/A N/A All day Blue Raccoon N/A N/A N/A 4pm to 10pm N/A N/A N/A Classic Raccoon 12pm to 12am All day N/A N/A All day N/A All day Red Raccoon 12am to 12pm All day N/A All day N/A All day N/A White Raccoon 12am to 12pm N/A All day N/A All day All day N/A

All Raven schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ravens fly around the dark and spooky Forgotten Lands biome. There are five variants of this critter type.

Ravens are very fancy creatures who dine on five-star dishes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Blue Raven 12am to 12pm N/A All day N/A All day All day N/A Brown Raven N/A N/A 6pm to 12am N/A N/A N/A N/A Classic Raven 12pm to 12am All day N/A N/A All day N/A All day Red Raven 12am to 12pm All day N/A All day N/A All day N/A White Raven 12pm to 12am N/A All day All day N/A N/A All day

All Sea Turtle schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Around the massive Dazzle Beach biome, five types of Sea Turtle can be found. These critters can be especially tough to locate since this beachy biome is quite large and they can also be lurking in the water, so be sure to scan the area for them carefully.

They may be tough to find, but luckily they’re easy to befriend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Sea Turtle N/A 10am to 4pm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brown Sea Turtle 12am to 12pm All day N/A All day N/A All day N/A Classic Sea Turtle 12pm to 12am All day N/A N/A All day N/A All day Purple Sea Turtle 12am to 12pm N/A All day N/A All day All day N/A White Sea Turtle 12pm to 12am N/A All day All day N/A N/A All day

All Squirrel schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Squirrels run around the Plaza biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can befriend five different variants of this critter.

Squirrels will only appreciate Peanuts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Squirrel 12am to 12pm N/A All day N/A All day All day N/A Classic Squirrel 12pm to 12am All day N/A N/A All day N/A All day Gray Squirrel 12pm to 12am N/A All day All day N/A N/A All day Red Squirrel 12am to 12pm All day N/A All day N/A All day N/A White Squirrel 12am to 6am N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

All Sunbird schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The easiest critter to feed and befriend is the Sunbird, which can be found in the Sunlit Plateau biome. Five different variants of the Sunbird exist within this biome.

The color of the Sunbird helps you determine what kind of flower they like. Screenshot by Dot Esports