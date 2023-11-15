Disney Dreamlight Valley critter schedule

Learn when and where you can find these creatures.

The player wearing scuba gear and holding a waving Sea turtle on the beach.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to the many iconic characters you can befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there is a collection of critters you can get to know and make your companions. Befriending these adorable creatures takes work, so you’ll need to know what their schedules look like.

Every critter you come across has its own unique schedule, but every critter will stay solely in the biome they are assigned to, which makes finding them a bit easier. Here is the daily schedule for every critter you can befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you know when you can bestow gifts upon them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Critter schedule guide

Each critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a schedule that changes daily but remains the same from week to week. You must find these critters when they are active to give them their favorite foods and make progress toward unlocking them as a companion. All of the times in the schedules listed below represent the player’s local time.

All Crocodile schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll find Crocodiles scurrying around the swampy Glade of Trust biome. There are six variants of this critter you can befriend.

The player taking a selfie with a Blue Crocodile.
These are some of the toughest critters to befriend. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Blue Crocodile12am to 12pmAll dayN/AAll dayN/AAll dayN/A
Classic Crocodile12pm to 12amAll dayN/AN/AAll dayN/AAll day
Golden Crocodile12am to 12pmN/AAll dayN/AAll dayAll dayN/A
Pink CrocodileN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A6am to 12pm
Red Crocodile12pm to 12amN/AAll dayAll dayN/AN/AAll day
White Crocodile6pm to 12amN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

All Fox schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are five Fox variants you can make companions, all of which are found in the Frosted Heights biome.

In addition to the regular foxes, there’s also the special Rainbow Fox you can unlock, but making this critter your companion is one of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s longest and most complex quests yet and involves brewing the Rainbow Potion.

The player pointing at a fox.
Foxes love to play tag. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Black Fox12pm to 12amN/AAll dayAll dayN/AN/AAll day
Blue Fox12am to 12pmN/AAll dayN/AAll dayAll dayN/A
Classic Fox12am to 12pmAll dayN/AAll dayN/AAll dayN/A
Red FoxN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A2am to 8am
White Fox12pm to 12amAll dayN/AN/AAll dayN/AAll day

All Rabbit schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In the Peaceful Meadow biome, you will come across five Rabbit variants. These critters are quite small and can be especially tough to see, so make sure you scour the entire biome carefully to track them down.

A player holding a rabbit.
I always struggle to spot Rabbits among all the furniture I have in this biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Black Rabbit12am to 12pmAll dayN/AAll dayN/AAll dayN/A
Brown Rabbit12pm to 12amN/AAll dayAll dayN/AN/AAll day
Calico RabbitN/AN/AN/AN/A8am to 2pmN/AN/A
Classic Rabbit12pm to 12amAll dayN/AN/AAll dayN/AAll day
White Rabbit12am to 12pmN/AAll dayN/AAll dayAll dayN/A

All Raccoon schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Five types of Raccoon can be found wandering around the Forest of Valor biome. These critters are quite large and tough to miss, but actually feeding them will be a bit more difficult.

The player pointing at a raccoon.
This is a tricky critter to feed. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Black Raccoon12pm to 12amN/AAll dayAll dayN/AN/AAll day
Blue RaccoonN/AN/AN/A4pm to 10pmN/AN/AN/A
Classic Raccoon12pm to 12amAll dayN/AN/AAll dayN/AAll day
Red Raccoon12am to 12pmAll dayN/AAll dayN/AAll dayN/A
White Raccoon12am to 12pmN/AAll dayN/AAll dayAll dayN/A

All Raven schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ravens fly around the dark and spooky Forgotten Lands biome. There are five variants of this critter type.

A Raven easting a meal.
Ravens are very fancy creatures who dine on five-star dishes. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Blue Raven12am to 12pmN/AAll dayN/AAll dayAll dayN/A
Brown RavenN/AN/A6pm to 12amN/AN/AN/AN/A
Classic Raven12pm to 12amAll dayN/AN/AAll dayN/AAll day
Red Raven12am to 12pmAll dayN/AAll dayN/AAll dayN/A
White Raven12pm to 12amN/AAll dayAll dayN/AN/AAll day

All Sea Turtle schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Around the massive Dazzle Beach biome, five types of Sea Turtle can be found. These critters can be especially tough to locate since this beachy biome is quite large and they can also be lurking in the water, so be sure to scan the area for them carefully.

A player taking a selfie with a sea turtle.
They may be tough to find, but luckily they’re easy to befriend. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Black Sea TurtleN/A10am to 4pmN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Brown Sea Turtle12am to 12pmAll dayN/AAll dayN/AAll dayN/A
Classic Sea Turtle12pm to 12amAll dayN/AN/AAll dayN/AAll day
Purple Sea Turtle12am to 12pmN/AAll dayN/AAll dayAll dayN/A
White Sea Turtle12pm to 12amN/AAll dayAll dayN/AN/AAll day

All Squirrel schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Squirrels run around the Plaza biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can befriend five different variants of this critter.

A player taking a selfie with a squirrel.
Squirrels will only appreciate Peanuts. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Black Squirrel12am to 12pmN/AAll dayN/AAll dayAll dayN/A
Classic Squirrel12pm to 12amAll dayN/AN/AAll dayN/AAll day
Gray Squirrel12pm to 12amN/AAll dayAll dayN/AN/AAll day
Red Squirrel12am to 12pmAll dayN/AAll dayN/AAll dayN/A
White Squirrel12am to 6amN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

All Sunbird schedules in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The easiest critter to feed and befriend is the Sunbird, which can be found in the Sunlit Plateau biome. Five different variants of the Sunbird exist within this biome.

A sunbird eating a flower.
The color of the Sunbird helps you determine what kind of flower they like. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Emerald Sunbird12pm to 12amN/AAll dayAll dayN/AN/AAll day
Golden Sunbird12am to 12pmN/AAll dayN/AAll dayAll dayN/A
Orchid SunbirdN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A9am to 3pmN/A
Red Sunbird12pm to 12amAll dayN/AN/AAll dayN/AAll day
Turquoise Sunbird12am to 12pmAll dayN/AAll dayN/AAll dayN/A

