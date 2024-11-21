Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The player taking a picture with a Pink Pegasus in the flower fields of Mythopia in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to feed Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's where to find Pegasus, what their favorite food is, and everything else you need to know about them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 21, 2024 01:13 pm

The magical land within The Storybook Vale is home to many unique creatures you can meet and befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the critters you can find and unlock is the adorable Pegasus.

Recommended Videos

Like all critters, these tiny winged horses have unique personalities and only enjoy certain foods. This means you have to learn about them before you can unlock them as companions. If you’re unsure where to begin, here’s everything to need to know to to find, feed, and befriend Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Table of contents

How to find Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Blue Pegasus and a Pink Pegasus standing in a flowery field in the Mythopia region in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
These small critters only enjoy the finest meals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only find Pegasus around the Mythopia biome in The Storybook Vale. There are four variants of this critter with each one hanging around one specific part of this biome.

How to approach Pegasus

Pegasus are very energetic and active creatures, so you have to chase them down before you can approach them. Start by locating a Pegasus somewhere around Mythopia. Once you find one, run up to it and stop. The Pegasus will then take off and you should run behind it until it stops again.

Continue stopping and running whenever the Pegasus does until it stops for good and is finally ready for you to approach it. You essentially have to play tag with these creatures, which is a similar process to approaching other critters around the valley like Rabbits and Foxes.

What to feed Pegasus

The favorite food for all Pegasus is four-star and five-star vegetable meals. They enjoy any meal with vegetables, but only those that are four-star or better count as their favorite food. This makes them fairly fancy and costly critters to feed since you need a minimum of four ingredients in each dish you make for them.

A Pegasus jumping happily while eating Bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You have to cook for them before you can feed them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What are vegetable meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Vegetable meals are any dishes that include at least one vegetable ingredient. There are plenty of different ones to make, so if you don’t know where to start, consider reviewing all The Storybook Vale recipes so you can make use of ingredients from around the island.

Four-star and five-star dishes can be pretty costly to make, so some easier ones worth considering are Bouillabaisse, Ranch Salad, Ratatouille, Barley Salad, Gazpacho, Roasted Barley & Veggies, and Fish ‘n’ Chips.

All Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are all four of the unique Pegasus you can meet around Mythopia, where to find each one, what they look like, and what their schedules are so you know when they’re available to interact with.

PegasusImageLocationSchedule
Pink PegasusA Pink Baby Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Elysian FieldsMonday: Unavailable
Tuesday: Unavailable
Wednesday: Unavailable
Thursday: All day
Friday: All day
Saturday: All day
Sunday: All day
Peach PegasusA Peach Baby Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Mount OlympusMonday: Unavailable
Tuesday: 6pm to 12am
Wednesday: 6pm to 12am
Thursday: 6pm to 12am
Friday: 6pm to 12am
Saturday: 6pm to 12am
Sunday: Unavailable
Blue PegasusA Blue Baby Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley.The Fiery PlainsMonday: All day
Tuesday: All day
Wednesday: All day
Thursday: Unavailable
Friday: Unavailable
Saturday: Unavailable
Sunday: Unavailable
Yellow PegasusA Yellow Baby Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley.The Statue’s ShadowMonday: 6am to 2pm
Tuesday: 6am to 2pm
Wednesday: 6am to 2pm
Thursday: 6am to 2pm
Friday: 6am to 2pm
Saturday: 6am to 2pm
Sunday: 6am to 2pm

All Pegasus locations

If you’re struggling to pinpoint where each Pegasus can be found, here are their exact locations around Mythopia. Each Pegasus calls one specific region in this biome home and will never wander outside of it. They do traverse around their assigned area quite a bit though, so make sure you look around carefully to find them.

All four Pegasus locations marked on a map around Mythopia in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
One can be found in each region of Mythopia. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are more critters waiting to be found around the Vale, so you may want to find and feed Baby Dragons or find and feed Owls next. If you’re looking for a challenge, consider working on the A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin