How to feed Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The magical land within The Storybook Vale is home to many unique creatures you can meet and befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the critters you can find and unlock is the adorable Pegasus.

Like all critters, these tiny winged horses have unique personalities and only enjoy certain foods. This means you have to learn about them before you can unlock them as companions. If you’re unsure where to begin, here’s everything to need to know to to find, feed, and befriend Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

These small critters only enjoy the finest meals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only find Pegasus around the Mythopia biome in The Storybook Vale. There are four variants of this critter with each one hanging around one specific part of this biome.

How to approach Pegasus

Pegasus are very energetic and active creatures, so you have to chase them down before you can approach them. Start by locating a Pegasus somewhere around Mythopia. Once you find one, run up to it and stop. The Pegasus will then take off and you should run behind it until it stops again.

Continue stopping and running whenever the Pegasus does until it stops for good and is finally ready for you to approach it. You essentially have to play tag with these creatures, which is a similar process to approaching other critters around the valley like Rabbits and Foxes.

What to feed Pegasus

The favorite food for all Pegasus is four-star and five-star vegetable meals. They enjoy any meal with vegetables, but only those that are four-star or better count as their favorite food. This makes them fairly fancy and costly critters to feed since you need a minimum of four ingredients in each dish you make for them.

You have to cook for them before you can feed them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What are vegetable meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Vegetable meals are any dishes that include at least one vegetable ingredient. There are plenty of different ones to make, so if you don’t know where to start, consider reviewing all The Storybook Vale recipes so you can make use of ingredients from around the island.

Four-star and five-star dishes can be pretty costly to make, so some easier ones worth considering are Bouillabaisse, Ranch Salad, Ratatouille, Barley Salad, Gazpacho, Roasted Barley & Veggies, and Fish ‘n’ Chips.

All Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are all four of the unique Pegasus you can meet around Mythopia, where to find each one, what they look like, and what their schedules are so you know when they’re available to interact with.

Pegasus Image Location Schedule Pink Pegasus The Elysian Fields Monday: Unavailable

Tuesday: Unavailable

Wednesday: Unavailable

Thursday: All day

Friday: All day

Saturday: All day

Sunday: All day Peach Pegasus Mount Olympus Monday: Unavailable

Tuesday: 6pm to 12am

Wednesday: 6pm to 12am

Thursday: 6pm to 12am

Friday: 6pm to 12am

Saturday: 6pm to 12am

Sunday: Unavailable Blue Pegasus The Fiery Plains Monday: All day

Tuesday: All day

Wednesday: All day

Thursday: Unavailable

Friday: Unavailable

Saturday: Unavailable

Sunday: Unavailable Yellow Pegasus The Statue’s Shadow Monday: 6am to 2pm

Tuesday: 6am to 2pm

Wednesday: 6am to 2pm

Thursday: 6am to 2pm

Friday: 6am to 2pm

Saturday: 6am to 2pm

Sunday: 6am to 2pm

All Pegasus locations

If you’re struggling to pinpoint where each Pegasus can be found, here are their exact locations around Mythopia. Each Pegasus calls one specific region in this biome home and will never wander outside of it. They do traverse around their assigned area quite a bit though, so make sure you look around carefully to find them.

One can be found in each region of Mythopia. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are more critters waiting to be found around the Vale, so you may want to find and feed Baby Dragons or find and feed Owls next. If you’re looking for a challenge, consider working on the A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest instead.

