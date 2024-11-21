How to feed Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The magical land within The Storybook Vale is home to many unique creatures you can meet and befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the critters you can find and unlock is the adorable Pegasus.
Like all critters, these tiny winged horses have unique personalities and only enjoy certain foods. This means you have to learn about them before you can unlock them as companions. If you’re unsure where to begin, here’s everything to need to know to to find, feed, and befriend Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Table of contents
How to find Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley
You can only find Pegasus around the Mythopia biome in The Storybook Vale. There are four variants of this critter with each one hanging around one specific part of this biome.
How to approach Pegasus
Pegasus are very energetic and active creatures, so you have to chase them down before you can approach them. Start by locating a Pegasus somewhere around Mythopia. Once you find one, run up to it and stop. The Pegasus will then take off and you should run behind it until it stops again.
Continue stopping and running whenever the Pegasus does until it stops for good and is finally ready for you to approach it. You essentially have to play tag with these creatures, which is a similar process to approaching other critters around the valley like Rabbits and Foxes.
What to feed Pegasus
The favorite food for all Pegasus is four-star and five-star vegetable meals. They enjoy any meal with vegetables, but only those that are four-star or better count as their favorite food. This makes them fairly fancy and costly critters to feed since you need a minimum of four ingredients in each dish you make for them.
What are vegetable meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Vegetable meals are any dishes that include at least one vegetable ingredient. There are plenty of different ones to make, so if you don’t know where to start, consider reviewing all The Storybook Vale recipes so you can make use of ingredients from around the island.
Four-star and five-star dishes can be pretty costly to make, so some easier ones worth considering are Bouillabaisse, Ranch Salad, Ratatouille, Barley Salad, Gazpacho, Roasted Barley & Veggies, and Fish ‘n’ Chips.
All Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Here are all four of the unique Pegasus you can meet around Mythopia, where to find each one, what they look like, and what their schedules are so you know when they’re available to interact with.
|Pegasus
|Image
|Location
|Schedule
|Pink Pegasus
|The Elysian Fields
|Monday: Unavailable
Tuesday: Unavailable
Wednesday: Unavailable
Thursday: All day
Friday: All day
Saturday: All day
Sunday: All day
|Peach Pegasus
|Mount Olympus
|Monday: Unavailable
Tuesday: 6pm to 12am
Wednesday: 6pm to 12am
Thursday: 6pm to 12am
Friday: 6pm to 12am
Saturday: 6pm to 12am
Sunday: Unavailable
|Blue Pegasus
|The Fiery Plains
|Monday: All day
Tuesday: All day
Wednesday: All day
Thursday: Unavailable
Friday: Unavailable
Saturday: Unavailable
Sunday: Unavailable
|Yellow Pegasus
|The Statue’s Shadow
|Monday: 6am to 2pm
Tuesday: 6am to 2pm
Wednesday: 6am to 2pm
Thursday: 6am to 2pm
Friday: 6am to 2pm
Saturday: 6am to 2pm
Sunday: 6am to 2pm
All Pegasus locations
If you’re struggling to pinpoint where each Pegasus can be found, here are their exact locations around Mythopia. Each Pegasus calls one specific region in this biome home and will never wander outside of it. They do traverse around their assigned area quite a bit though, so make sure you look around carefully to find them.
Published: Nov 21, 2024 01:13 pm