Storybook Vale has some of the cutest critters you can find and befriend in all of Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these is the Owl, and if you want to unlock them as companions, you need to know how to find and feed them.
These flying critters are majestic companions to have, but it takes time to gain their trust. The first step is knowing how to find and feed Owls in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can get to work befriending them.
How to find Owls in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are four different Owls, all of which can only be found around The Library of Lore and The Bind regions in Storybook Vale. These critters are exclusively found in these two areas, with two of each found in both biomes.
How to approach Owls in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Owls are very easy critters to approach and don’t have any special method required to interact with them. Unlike most other critters, you can walk right up to them and feed them straight away.
You can generally find these critters flying around fairly slowly, making them easy to catch up to. Sometimes, though, they’ll stop and twirl around a bit. When they’re performing special moves like this, you have to wait for them to finish before you can feed them. It doesn’t happen super often, but if you find yourself unable to interact with one, this is likely the reason why.
What to feed Owls in Disney Dreamlight Valley
All Owls’ favorite food to eat in Disney Dreamlight Valley is fully grown Barley. They enjoy a few other foods like Corn, but their favorite meal, and the only one that counts as their favorite food, is Barley. This means you should always feed them Barley if you want to work on befriending them as quickly as possible.
How to get Barley in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Barley can be found at Goofy’s Stall in The Bind biome after you finish both the Welcome to Storybook Vale and A New Chapter quests and upgrade his stall for 3,000 Star Coins. Once it’s been upgraded, you can purchase Barley seeds from him for 15 Star Coins.
This crop takes 15 minutes to grow once you’ve planted and watered it. Only one Barley is granted for each seed planted, so be sure to bring along a gardening companion if you want a chance to obtain extra.
All Owls and where to find them in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Here is exactly where each Owl can be found, what they look like, and a breakdown of their schedules so you know when they’ll be out and about. We’re working on learning their full schedules, so as we do, we’ll update the information for each day of the week here.
|Owl
|Image
|Location
|Schedule
|Brown Owl
|The Library of Lore
|Monday: TBA
Tuesday: TBA
Wednesday: All day
Thursday: TBA
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Sunday: TBA
|Dark Owl
|The Library of Lore
|Monday: TBA
Tuesday: TBA
Wednesday: Unavailable
Thursday: TBA
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Sunday: TBA
|Light Owl
|The Bind
|Monday: TBA
Tuesday: TBA
Wednesday: 3pm to 8pm
Thursday: TBA
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Sunday: TBA
|Purple Owl
|The Bind
|Monday: TBA
Tuesday: TBA
Wednesday: 12am to 9am
Thursday: TBA
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Sunday: TBA
Befriending Owls takes time, so you might consider working on other important quests for The Storybook Vale while you wait. Some other tasks worth working on are feeding Baby Dragons and unlocking Merida.
Published: Nov 20, 2024 01:26 pm