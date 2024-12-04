All Disney Dreamlight Valley Frost & Fairies Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Frost & Fairies Star Path has plenty of magical winter items for you to collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You have to work through lots of tricky tasks to claim them though, so it’s important to know all the duties and rewards featured in this event.

Recommended Videos

This special event is live from Dec. 3 to Feb. 4 which means you’ve only got a limited amount of time to work through it and that knowing everything it includes is essential. Here are all of the duties and rewards for the Frost & Fairies Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Frost & Fairies Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are lots of exclusive items available to claim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make progress in the Frost & Fairies Star Path, you have to complete special duties included in this event. These tasks are sometimes fairly straightforward, but other times, they’re masked with vague clues and references you have to solve.

It’s easy to get stumped by these quests because of this, so here are all of the duties included in the Frost & Fairies Star Path event and what needs to be done for each. We’ll update this list over time as we unlock more tasks to complete.

Duty Amount Task Token Reward Uproot Night Thorns. 10 Remove 10 Night Thorns, Splinters of Fate, or Inkies. 10 Practice MINE-fulness. Five Mine five rock spots. 20 Tackle royal tasks. Five Complete five Dreamlight Duties, Mist Duties, or Storybook Duties. 10 Get crafty! Five Craft five items. 10 Give a Tiny Chef his favorite gifts. Four Give Remy four of his favorite items of the day. 20 Whip up a three-star meal. Five Cook five three-star or better dishes. 10 Spend time with Duckburg’s finest. Five Hang out with Scrooge McDuck for five minutes. 20 Go fish! Five Catch five Fish. 15 Sling plates in any restaurant. Three Serve three meals at Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace. 20 Talk with Toontown residents. Two Have two daily discussions with any Mickey & Friends villager. This includes Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy, Donald Duck, Scrooge McDuck, and Goofy. 15 Pick some Apples. 40 Pick 40 Apples. 10 Mine precious gems with a Royal Tool. 15 Mine 15 Gems. 20 Finish some Dreamlight Duties. 15 Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties, Mist Duties, or Storybook Duties. 10 Find Memories. Five Recover five Memory Shards. 10 Bring a robot his favorite gifts for his collection. Four Gift Wall-E four of his favorite items of the day. 20 Cook any four-star meal. 10 Cook 10 four-star or better dishes. 10 Go fish somewhere peaceful. 15 Catch 15 Fish in the Peaceful Meadow biome. 20 Enter a DreamSnaps contest. One Submit a photo that meets the criteria for the weekly DreamSnaps challenge. 15 Serve some hungry customers. Six Serve a total of six meals across both restaurants. 20 Chat with a feathery fashionista. Two Have two daily discussions with Daisy. 15

All Frost & Fairies Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are lots of stunning winter rewards to claim in this event, Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Frost & Fairies Star Path has six pages of exclusive rewards available to be claimed plus some bonus items you can grab if you manage to completely finish the main event. All items included in this event could return through the Premium Shop at a later date, but none of them are guaranteed which means the only way to ensure you get them is through this event.

Here are all of the rewards you can earn in the Frost & Fairies Star Path event. Some of the Token prices aren’t visible yet, so we’ll update them once they are.

Page Reward Token Cost One Ice Mahogany Wallpaper 10 One Small Winter Crystal 10 One Winter Crystal Chandelier 30 One Frosty Rabbit Companion 50 One First Frost Jacket 40 One 100 Moonstones 10 One Butterfly Motif 10 Two Fairy Haircut 30 Two Frosty Fairy Facepaint 10 Two Winter Crystal Piano 30 Two 200 Moonstones 20 Two Thorn Motif 10 Two Winter Crystal Crafting Station 10 Two Frosty Fairy Wings 50 Three 250 Moonstones 25 Three Large Spiky Winter Crystal 10 Three Winter Crystal Fountain 30 Three Frosty Thorn Motif 15 Three Winter Stained Glass Window 10 Three Winter Crystal Diadem 40 Three Winter Crystal Standing Harp 50 Four 350 Moonstones 35 Four Bronze and Crystal Flooring 10 Four Winter Crystal Throne 40 Four Enchanted Frost Wallpaper 10 Four Winter Crystal Lamppost 30 Four Snowflake Motif 10 Four First Frost Dress 50 Five 400 Moonstones 40 Five Frosty Fairy Eye Makeup 10 Five Wooden Design Motif 10 Five Woody and Buzz Ice Sculptures 15 Five Winter Crystal Gazebo 85 Five Large Winter Crystal 40 Five Winter Crystal Wand 30 Six Frosty Fairy Godmother TBD Six Winter Crystal Swing TBD Six Enchanted Frost Flooring 10 Six Winter Crystal Sofa TBD Six Winter Crystal Cooking Station TBD Six Pointed Snowflake Motif 10 Six 610 Moonstones TBD

If you’re unsure which items you should prioritize claiming in this event, the ones that are most worth the price are the Winter Crystal Gazebo, the Fairy Haircut, the Winter Crystal Wand, the Frosty Fairy Wings, the Winter Crystal Crafting Station, the Frosty Fairy Godmother Dream Style, and the Winter Crystal Diadem.

After you complete the entire event, this Star Path also has some extra prizes you can claim. Here are all of the bonus rewards featured in this event.

Page Reward Token Cost One Green Winter Tiara TBD One Spring Thaw Jacket TBD One Green Winter Crystal Cooking Station TBD One Green Winter Crystal Gazebo TBD Two Spring Thaw Crystal Fountain TBD Two Spring Thaw Dress TBD Two Winter Pine Crafting Station TBD Two Green Winter Crystal Swing TBD Three Enchanted Winter Cottage TBD Four 90 Moonstones (repeatable) 10

There’s plenty to explore in the Sew Delightful update, so be sure to see what else it offers while you’re working through this special event. You should also make sure you’ve found the Matryoshka Dolls around the valley to unlock Jack Skellington so you can finally reunite him with his other half when you find the Spiderwebs and unlock Sally.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy