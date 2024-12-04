Forgot password
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Frost & Fairies Star Path duties and rewards, explained

Here are all of the duties and rewards in The Frost & Fairies Star Path for Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Published: Dec 4, 2024 12:59 pm

The Frost & Fairies Star Path has plenty of magical winter items for you to collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You have to work through lots of tricky tasks to claim them though, so it’s important to know all the duties and rewards featured in this event.

This special event is live from Dec. 3 to Feb. 4 which means you’ve only got a limited amount of time to work through it and that knowing everything it includes is essential. Here are all of the duties and rewards for the Frost & Fairies Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Frost & Fairies Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player wearing black glasses and a long blue coat holding their chin while thinking and standing by an icy crafting table and a light brown gazebo in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There are lots of exclusive items available to claim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make progress in the Frost & Fairies Star Path, you have to complete special duties included in this event. These tasks are sometimes fairly straightforward, but other times, they’re masked with vague clues and references you have to solve.

It’s easy to get stumped by these quests because of this, so here are all of the duties included in the Frost & Fairies Star Path event and what needs to be done for each. We’ll update this list over time as we unlock more tasks to complete.

DutyAmountTaskToken Reward
Uproot Night Thorns.10Remove 10 Night Thorns, Splinters of Fate, or Inkies. 10
Practice MINE-fulness. FiveMine five rock spots.20
Tackle royal tasks.FiveComplete five Dreamlight Duties, Mist Duties, or Storybook Duties.10
Get crafty!FiveCraft five items. 10
Give a Tiny Chef his favorite gifts.FourGive Remy four of his favorite items of the day.20
Whip up a three-star meal.FiveCook five three-star or better dishes.10
Spend time with Duckburg’s finest.FiveHang out with Scrooge McDuck for five minutes.20
Go fish!FiveCatch five Fish.15
Sling plates in any restaurant.ThreeServe three meals at Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace.20
Talk with Toontown residents.TwoHave two daily discussions with any Mickey & Friends villager. This includes Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy, Donald Duck, Scrooge McDuck, and Goofy.15
Pick some Apples.40Pick 40 Apples.10
Mine precious gems with a Royal Tool.15Mine 15 Gems.20
Finish some Dreamlight Duties.15Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties, Mist Duties, or Storybook Duties.10
Find Memories.FiveRecover five Memory Shards.10
Bring a robot his favorite gifts for his collection.FourGift Wall-E four of his favorite items of the day.20
Cook any four-star meal.10Cook 10 four-star or better dishes.10
Go fish somewhere peaceful.15Catch 15 Fish in the Peaceful Meadow biome.20
Enter a DreamSnaps contest.OneSubmit a photo that meets the criteria for the weekly DreamSnaps challenge.15
Serve some hungry customers.SixServe a total of six meals across both restaurants. 20
Chat with a feathery fashionista.TwoHave two daily discussions with Daisy.15

All Frost & Fairies Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first page of the Frost & Fairies Star Path event featuring a winter bunny, a blue jacket, a chandelier, and some other winter items in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There are lots of stunning winter rewards to claim in this event, Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Frost & Fairies Star Path has six pages of exclusive rewards available to be claimed plus some bonus items you can grab if you manage to completely finish the main event. All items included in this event could return through the Premium Shop at a later date, but none of them are guaranteed which means the only way to ensure you get them is through this event.

Here are all of the rewards you can earn in the Frost & Fairies Star Path event. Some of the Token prices aren’t visible yet, so we’ll update them once they are.

PageRewardToken Cost
OneIce Mahogany Wallpaper10
OneSmall Winter Crystal10
OneWinter Crystal Chandelier30
OneFrosty Rabbit Companion50
OneFirst Frost Jacket40
One100 Moonstones10
OneButterfly Motif10
TwoFairy Haircut30
TwoFrosty Fairy Facepaint10
TwoWinter Crystal Piano30
Two200 Moonstones20
TwoThorn Motif10
TwoWinter Crystal Crafting Station10
TwoFrosty Fairy Wings50
Three250 Moonstones25
ThreeLarge Spiky Winter Crystal10
ThreeWinter Crystal Fountain30
ThreeFrosty Thorn Motif15
ThreeWinter Stained Glass Window10
ThreeWinter Crystal Diadem40
ThreeWinter Crystal Standing Harp50
Four350 Moonstones35
FourBronze and Crystal Flooring10
FourWinter Crystal Throne40
FourEnchanted Frost Wallpaper10
FourWinter Crystal Lamppost30
FourSnowflake Motif10
FourFirst Frost Dress50
Five400 Moonstones40
FiveFrosty Fairy Eye Makeup10
FiveWooden Design Motif10
FiveWoody and Buzz Ice Sculptures15
FiveWinter Crystal Gazebo85
FiveLarge Winter Crystal40
FiveWinter Crystal Wand30
SixFrosty Fairy GodmotherTBD
SixWinter Crystal SwingTBD
SixEnchanted Frost Flooring10
SixWinter Crystal SofaTBD
SixWinter Crystal Cooking StationTBD
SixPointed Snowflake Motif10
Six610 MoonstonesTBD

If you’re unsure which items you should prioritize claiming in this event, the ones that are most worth the price are the Winter Crystal Gazebo, the Fairy Haircut, the Winter Crystal Wand, the Frosty Fairy Wings, the Winter Crystal Crafting Station, the Frosty Fairy Godmother Dream Style, and the Winter Crystal Diadem.

After you complete the entire event, this Star Path also has some extra prizes you can claim. Here are all of the bonus rewards featured in this event.

PageRewardToken Cost
OneGreen Winter TiaraTBD
OneSpring Thaw JacketTBD
OneGreen Winter Crystal Cooking StationTBD
OneGreen Winter Crystal GazeboTBD
TwoSpring Thaw Crystal FountainTBD
TwoSpring Thaw DressTBD
TwoWinter Pine Crafting StationTBD
TwoGreen Winter Crystal SwingTBD
ThreeEnchanted Winter CottageTBD
Four90 Moonstones (repeatable)10

There’s plenty to explore in the Sew Delightful update, so be sure to see what else it offers while you’re working through this special event. You should also make sure you’ve found the Matryoshka Dolls around the valley to unlock Jack Skellington so you can finally reunite him with his other half when you find the Spiderwebs and unlock Sally.

