All Disney Dreamlight Valley Frost & Fairies Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Frost & Fairies Star Path has plenty of magical winter items for you to collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You have to work through lots of tricky tasks to claim them though, so it’s important to know all the duties and rewards featured in this event.
This special event is live from Dec. 3 to Feb. 4 which means you’ve only got a limited amount of time to work through it and that knowing everything it includes is essential. Here are all of the duties and rewards for the Frost & Fairies Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
All Frost & Fairies Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To make progress in the Frost & Fairies Star Path, you have to complete special duties included in this event. These tasks are sometimes fairly straightforward, but other times, they’re masked with vague clues and references you have to solve.
It’s easy to get stumped by these quests because of this, so here are all of the duties included in the Frost & Fairies Star Path event and what needs to be done for each. We’ll update this list over time as we unlock more tasks to complete.
|Duty
|Amount
|Task
|Token Reward
|Uproot Night Thorns.
|10
|Remove 10 Night Thorns, Splinters of Fate, or Inkies.
|10
|Practice MINE-fulness.
|Five
|Mine five rock spots.
|20
|Tackle royal tasks.
|Five
|Complete five Dreamlight Duties, Mist Duties, or Storybook Duties.
|10
|Get crafty!
|Five
|Craft five items.
|10
|Give a Tiny Chef his favorite gifts.
|Four
|Give Remy four of his favorite items of the day.
|20
|Whip up a three-star meal.
|Five
|Cook five three-star or better dishes.
|10
|Spend time with Duckburg’s finest.
|Five
|Hang out with Scrooge McDuck for five minutes.
|20
|Go fish!
|Five
|Catch five Fish.
|15
|Sling plates in any restaurant.
|Three
|Serve three meals at Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace.
|20
|Talk with Toontown residents.
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with any Mickey & Friends villager. This includes Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy, Donald Duck, Scrooge McDuck, and Goofy.
|15
|Pick some Apples.
|40
|Pick 40 Apples.
|10
|Mine precious gems with a Royal Tool.
|15
|Mine 15 Gems.
|20
|Finish some Dreamlight Duties.
|15
|Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties, Mist Duties, or Storybook Duties.
|10
|Find Memories.
|Five
|Recover five Memory Shards.
|10
|Bring a robot his favorite gifts for his collection.
|Four
|Gift Wall-E four of his favorite items of the day.
|20
|Cook any four-star meal.
|10
|Cook 10 four-star or better dishes.
|10
|Go fish somewhere peaceful.
|15
|Catch 15 Fish in the Peaceful Meadow biome.
|20
|Enter a DreamSnaps contest.
|One
|Submit a photo that meets the criteria for the weekly DreamSnaps challenge.
|15
|Serve some hungry customers.
|Six
|Serve a total of six meals across both restaurants.
|20
|Chat with a feathery fashionista.
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with Daisy.
|15
All Frost & Fairies Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Frost & Fairies Star Path has six pages of exclusive rewards available to be claimed plus some bonus items you can grab if you manage to completely finish the main event. All items included in this event could return through the Premium Shop at a later date, but none of them are guaranteed which means the only way to ensure you get them is through this event.
Here are all of the rewards you can earn in the Frost & Fairies Star Path event. Some of the Token prices aren’t visible yet, so we’ll update them once they are.
|Page
|Reward
|Token Cost
|One
|Ice Mahogany Wallpaper
|10
|One
|Small Winter Crystal
|10
|One
|Winter Crystal Chandelier
|30
|One
|Frosty Rabbit Companion
|50
|One
|First Frost Jacket
|40
|One
|100 Moonstones
|10
|One
|Butterfly Motif
|10
|Two
|Fairy Haircut
|30
|Two
|Frosty Fairy Facepaint
|10
|Two
|Winter Crystal Piano
|30
|Two
|200 Moonstones
|20
|Two
|Thorn Motif
|10
|Two
|Winter Crystal Crafting Station
|10
|Two
|Frosty Fairy Wings
|50
|Three
|250 Moonstones
|25
|Three
|Large Spiky Winter Crystal
|10
|Three
|Winter Crystal Fountain
|30
|Three
|Frosty Thorn Motif
|15
|Three
|Winter Stained Glass Window
|10
|Three
|Winter Crystal Diadem
|40
|Three
|Winter Crystal Standing Harp
|50
|Four
|350 Moonstones
|35
|Four
|Bronze and Crystal Flooring
|10
|Four
|Winter Crystal Throne
|40
|Four
|Enchanted Frost Wallpaper
|10
|Four
|Winter Crystal Lamppost
|30
|Four
|Snowflake Motif
|10
|Four
|First Frost Dress
|50
|Five
|400 Moonstones
|40
|Five
|Frosty Fairy Eye Makeup
|10
|Five
|Wooden Design Motif
|10
|Five
|Woody and Buzz Ice Sculptures
|15
|Five
|Winter Crystal Gazebo
|85
|Five
|Large Winter Crystal
|40
|Five
|Winter Crystal Wand
|30
|Six
|Frosty Fairy Godmother
|TBD
|Six
|Winter Crystal Swing
|TBD
|Six
|Enchanted Frost Flooring
|10
|Six
|Winter Crystal Sofa
|TBD
|Six
|Winter Crystal Cooking Station
|TBD
|Six
|Pointed Snowflake Motif
|10
|Six
|610 Moonstones
|TBD
If you’re unsure which items you should prioritize claiming in this event, the ones that are most worth the price are the Winter Crystal Gazebo, the Fairy Haircut, the Winter Crystal Wand, the Frosty Fairy Wings, the Winter Crystal Crafting Station, the Frosty Fairy Godmother Dream Style, and the Winter Crystal Diadem.
After you complete the entire event, this Star Path also has some extra prizes you can claim. Here are all of the bonus rewards featured in this event.
|Page
|Reward
|Token Cost
|One
|Green Winter Tiara
|TBD
|One
|Spring Thaw Jacket
|TBD
|One
|Green Winter Crystal Cooking Station
|TBD
|One
|Green Winter Crystal Gazebo
|TBD
|Two
|Spring Thaw Crystal Fountain
|TBD
|Two
|Spring Thaw Dress
|TBD
|Two
|Winter Pine Crafting Station
|TBD
|Two
|Green Winter Crystal Swing
|TBD
|Three
|Enchanted Winter Cottage
|TBD
|Four
|90 Moonstones (repeatable)
|10
There’s plenty to explore in the Sew Delightful update, so be sure to see what else it offers while you’re working through this special event. You should also make sure you’ve found the Matryoshka Dolls around the valley to unlock Jack Skellington so you can finally reunite him with his other half when you find the Spiderwebs and unlock Sally.
Published: Dec 4, 2024 12:59 pm