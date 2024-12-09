Forgot password
A player with curly hair and black and red minnie ears wearing a red, white, and black polka dot dress staring down at a black and white cat while standing in front of the Toontown fire station in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to talk with Toontown residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You've got quite a few characters to choose from.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Dec 9, 2024

Star Path events always feature an array of tricky tasks designed to test your knowledge of the iconic characters living in your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This often means you might get stuck on trickier duties like the one that asks you to talk with Toontown residents.

All the villagers call the valley home now, so this is especially tough since you might not know where each character originally came from. Once you know who you’re looking for, it’s an easy task to get done, so here’s how to talk with Toontown residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Toontown residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The player with Minnie Mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Minnie Mouse is one of the six villagers you can talk with for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All characters included as part of the Mickey & Friends category count as Toontown residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This means you have six options to choose from:

  • Mickey Mouse
  • Minnie Mouse
  • Donald Duck
  • Daisy
  • Goofy
  • Scrooge McDuck

Toontown is the functional home these six characters and many others originate from in various Disney content. It’s not an explorable or visitable Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley though, so you might not know about it unless you’re fairly familiar with these characters outside of the game.

Most of the Toontown residents are unlocked quite early on, so you should have a decent number of options to choose from. If you don’t have all six characters in your valley, work through all main story quests from Merlin and any available tasks from these characters to unlock the ability to talk with them.

If you have A Rift in Time, you might also expect Oswald to count as a character from Toontown since he’s a similar character to the rest of this group, but he’s included as part of the Oswald category instead. He’s not from Toontown like the rest of this group, so he doesn’t work for this task.

Talk with Toontown residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the talk with Toontown residents duty for the Frost & Fairies Star Path event, you need to have two daily discussions with any characters in the Mickey & Friends collection category.

You can have a daily chat with any of the six Toontown villagers by approaching them, interacting with them, and selecting the option next to a circular dialogue bubble. The topic of the dialogue option changes each time you talk to a villager and varies between characters, but the icon stays the same, making it fairly easy to spot.

The chat with Scrooge McDuck option marked in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Look for the chat bubble icon to make progress in this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

While most Star Path duties like this one require you to wait and complete them over the course of a couple of days, you can finish this right away since you have six villagers to choose from. You can only have one daily chat with each character, so you need to choose two different villagers to complete this task in one day.

Finishing this task will give you 15 tokens to spend on the Star Path event. It’s easy to get done quickly, so 15 Tokens is a great reward for this simple task. If you need more Tokens to spend to claim the reward you’re after, track down Duckburg’s finest for a hang-out session next. If you need a break from working through this special event, consider tackling unlocking Sally, locating the Spiderwebs, making Halloween Gingerbread Cookies, and finding the Holiday-Tree Portal.

