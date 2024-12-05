Cooking is a highly rewarding, but oftentimes tricky task in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Finding the right items to make dishes can be tough, especially when the required ingredients aren’t obvious, as is the case with Halloween Gingerbread Cookies.

Recommended Videos

This recipe is a fairly easy one to make once you know exactly what ingredients it calls for, since it’s a simple dish with fewer required components than most others. Here’s how to make Halloween Gingerbread Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Halloween Gingerbread Cookies recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A great dish for eating, decorating, or gifting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Halloween Gingerbread Cookies, you need to combine one Wheat, one Pumpkin, and one Ginger at any cooking station in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s a three-star recipe, which means you only need these ingredients to make it.

You might need Halloween Gingerbread Cookies on many different occasions. It’s an essential quest item in certain tasks like Uncanny Romance, may sometimes be a villager’s favorite item of the day, can be consumed to give you a boost for gliding or flying with wings, and also makes a great decoration. There are lots of important uses for this dish, so knowing how to get all the ingredients you need for it is crucial.

How to get Wheat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat is a crop you must plant and grow yourself. You can purchase Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome. They only cost one Star Coin and take exactly one minute to grow, so this is one of the easiest crops to gather. Make sure you also bring a gardening companion with you when harvesting wheat so you have a chance of obtaining extra.

How to get Pumpkins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pumpkins are another ingredient that you have to plant, grow, and harvest to obtain. Pumpkin Seeds are only available for purchase at Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome for 275 Star Coins.

This crop takes four hours to grow and must be watered twice during this time. Pumpkins are rather costly and take quite some time to acquire, but they’re worth the price since they’re one of the best crops you can sell to earn Star Coins. Always be sure to bring a gardening friend with you when harvesting Pumpkins so you have a chance of finding extra crops as you go.

It’s useful to have a field of Pumpkins growing at all times so you can easily grab them for cooking or selling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Ginger in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ginger can randomly be found around the Forgotten Lands biome. It’s not a crop you can plant and harvest yourself since it instead pops up throughout the area over time. This plant appears as a small green sprout sticking up out of a brown dirt mound and can be easy to miss among the tall grass within this area.

There are only ever 10 Ginger available to harvest at once. If you want more to spawn, you must harvest all of the available Ginger in the biome first. It’s a lot easier to quickly acquire this ingredient if you have A Rift in Time and can use an Ancient Vacuum to grab all of them at once by spending Mist. You can also bring a foraging companion with you when harvesting Ginger to have a chance of finding more.

If you’re up for more cooking, you might enjoy making all The Storybook Vale recipes next. Some other dishes you might enjoy cooking are Tasty Veggies, the Mysterious Cajun Recipe, and Cannolis.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy