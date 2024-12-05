Once you get Sally back in the village, she’ll be eager to reconnect with Jack in Disney Dreamlight Valley. She needs some assistance, though, which is why you need to help her in the Uncanny Romance quest.

This task is Sally’s level two friendship quest, so it’s your very first chance to build your friendship with her. It’s an important task to complete to help Sally reintegrate herself within the village, so here’s how to complete Uncanny Romance in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Uncanny Romance quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Help this couple have the perfect date. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Uncanny Romance quest, you need to help Sally and Jack have a successful date. It’s been a while since they’ve seen each other, so helping them get back in the right groove takes quite a bit of work. Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to get done.

Plant the Deadly Nightshade.

Talk to Jack Skellington about his upcoming date with Sally.

Gather some Night Shards.

Listen to Sally and Jack.

Ask Daisy and Minnie Mouse for dating advice.

Create a new and frighteningly lovely date night in the Forgotten Lands.

Bake some Halloween Gingerbread Cookies.

Bake some Caramel Apples.

Listen to Jack and Sally’s second date attempt.

Place the Halloween Picnic Kit near the Holiday-Tree Portal.

Take a picture of Sally and Jack.

Plant the Deadly Nightshade in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sally wants to wear a special perfume for the date, but it requires Deadly Nightshade. This isn’t a resource you have readily available in the valley, so you need to plant and harvest 10 Deadly Nightshade using the seeds Sally gives you.

Sally wants to wear a rather deadly scent, so be careful with this stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These seeds take 15 minutes to grow once watered. Once they’re done growing, harvest all 10 and track down Sally to return them. Chat with her and she’ll ask you to seek out Jack as she gets ready since she’s feeling rather nervous.

Locate Jack Skellington around the valley and talk with him to see if he’s ready for his big date. He is, but he’s also worried about Sally being nervous and wants to make her a needle to help her feel better, which means you need to track down some Night Shards so he can make one.

Gather some Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need to acquire two Night Shards for the next step in this quest. If you already have some in storage, you can grab them and head back to Jack immediately. If not, you should grab a digging companion and dig sparkling spots on the ground around the valley to find them.

Once you have the Night Shards Jack needs, return to him so he can craft a needle for Sally. It’ll finally be time for their date to begin after this.

Listen to Sally and Jack in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sally and Jack will meet up for their date right after you give away the Night Shards, and you need to follow them to listen as they chat. Both characters will run to each other wherever they’re located in the valley, so make sure you keep up with them to avoid missing this conversation.

Well, this is awkward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Their first attempt at a date doesn’t go very well, so chat with Sally once they’re done talking to try and help. She’s not sure what to do next, so you decide to seek the advice of other villagers who are in romantic relationships.

Ask Daisy and Minnie Mouse for dating advice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Track down Minnie Mouse and Daisy to see if they have any advice for Sally and Jack. Chat with both characters to formulate a plan. They both advise you to create a custom date designed specifically for Sally and Jack to help them feel more at ease.

To prepare Jack and Sally’s picnic, you need to:

Create a date spot.

Cook Halloween Gingerbread Cookies.

Cook Caramel Apples.

One of the trickiest parts of the entire Uncanny Romance quest is creating a new and frighteningly lovely date night for Sally and Jack in the Forgotten Lands. The requirements for building this space are very specific, similar to how DreamSnaps challenges or Boutique Challenges work.

To make this date space, you need to place:

One Holiday-Tree Portal.

Two outdoor furniture.

Three Halloween furniture.

Four black furniture.

To make sure you’re choosing the right items, select each of Sally’s request tabs at the top of the Furniture menu so you can filter by the assets that count for this quest. Here’s what my completed date space looked like to help you get an idea of what type of items work for this quest.

Create a spooky yet charming space for the pair to reconnect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bake some Halloween Gingerbread Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sally and Jack need some delicious dishes fit for their tastes to make the date successful, so your next task is to make them special Halloween Gingerbread Cookies. This is a three-star recipe that requires you to combine three unique ingredients at any cooking station.

Ingredient How to get Wheat Can be planted, grown, and harvested using Wheat Seeds. You can purchase these seeds for one Star Coin from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadoww biome. Pumpkin You can plant, grow, and harvest this crop using Pumpkin Seeds. These seeds are available for purchase at Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome. They cost 275 Star Coins. Ginger Can be found growing in the wild throughout the Forgotten Lands biome.

Bake some Caramel Apples in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Both dishes you need to make are fairly straightforward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second dish you need to make for Jack and Sally is Caramel Apples. This is a two-star dish that only requires two simple ingredients to make.

Ingredient How to get Apple Can be picked off of Apple Trees. These trees can be moved anywhere around the valley, but they originally started off in the Plaza and the Forgotten Lands. There are five Apple Trees in total. Sugarcane You can plant, grow, and harvest this crop using Sugarcane Seeds. These seeds can be found at Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome for five Star Coins.

With the date spot ready to go, bring Sally both dishes you made to get their second attempt started.

Follow Sally or Jack as they meet up for another date attempt so you can listen to see how it goes. This one goes a lot better and you need to have a chat with Sally once their conversation is over. She’s ready for them to dine and hang out now, so she tasks you with placing one final item to get their date going.

Place the Halloween Picnic Kit near the Holiday-Tree Portal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Enter the Furniture menu and place the Halloween Picnic Kit Sally gave you during your last chat near the Holiday-Tree Portal and the date setup you made earlier on in this quest. You might have to move a few items around to get it exactly where you want it, but the requirements from earlier don’t matter now, which means you can freely remove any items that are in your way.

Take a picture of Sally and Jack in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As soon as you exit the Furniture menu after placing the Halloween Picnic Kit, you’ll automatically enter Photo mode so you can take a picture of Sally and Jack. Snap as many as you like then have one last chat with Sally to officially finish the Uncanny Romance quest.

