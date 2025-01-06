How to make Carp Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Carp Salad is a three-star entrée in Disney Dreamlight Valley, perfect for replenishing energy, earning Star Coins, or delighting your villagers. Its simple ingredient list makes it a great recipe for any budding chef in the Valley. This guide has everything you need to know to make this nutritious dish.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Carp Salad information

There’s something fishy here… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once crafted, Carp Salad will be added to your Dreamlight Valley Meals Collection and can be served in restaurants or gifted to villagers. Here’s a quick overview of its stats and benefits:

Category Details Type Meal Category Entrée Collection Dreamlight Valley Meal Collection Sells For 617+ Star Coins Energy Restored 2,310+ Energy

Disney Dreamlight Valley Carp Salad ingredients

To prepare Carp Salad, you’ll need three ingredients:

x1 Carp

x1 Lemon

x1 Lettuce

Where to find the Ingredients

Carp

Don’t look, Ariel! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can catch carp in blue or white fishing pools found in the Forest of Valor and Sunlit Plateau. These pools appear automatically after a short time, though you might need to move between fishing spots if no circles are visible. Carp fishing is entirely free, making it a great resource for budget-conscious players.

Lemon

O’ lemon tree, o’ lemon tree~ Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lemons are a fruit harvested from Lemon Trees in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Though you may have moved them to elsewhere in your Valley, these were the original locations of the trees. Each Lemon Tree gives you three Lemons per harvest, and the fruit regenerates every 27 minutes. If you’d rather not wait, you may also be able to purchase Lemons for 67 Star Coins each from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. Goofy doesn’t always carry Lemons, though, so take that into account when stocking up.

Lettuce

Don’t take your eyes off these crops! They wilt so fast! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lettuce is a vegetable grown from Lettuce Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. After planting, it only takes 3 minutes to grow, and a single watering ensures a successful harvest. If you’re in a rush, Goofy’s Stall occasionally sells fully grown Lettuce as well. Lettuce Seeds cost three Star Coins per seed.

Using Carp Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While Carp Salad isn’t tied to any specific quest, it may be requested by villagers dining at one of your restaurants. Currently, you can serve meals at the following locations:

Restaurant How to unlock Chez Remy Reopened during Remy’s quest A Restaurant Makeover. Tiana’s Palace Unlocked after completing Back from the Bayou, which becomes available at Friendship Level 2 with Tiana.

If you have A Rift in Time or The Storybook Vale, you’ll gain access to additional Chez Remy locations within those worlds, giving you more opportunities to serve Carp Salad to hungry villagers. Of course, you don’t have to give away all of the Carp Salad you make—this recipe gives you a minimum of 2,300 energy per serving, perfect for your daily chores around Dreamlight Valley. Its simple ingredient list also makes it easy to craft for newer players, and its sell value of 617+ Star Coins ensures you’ll make a tidy profit if you’re cooking in bulk.

