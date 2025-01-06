Disney Dreamlight Valley 2025 roadmap: All upcoming updates

Disney Dreamlight Valley consistently delivers fresh new content to explore and we generally get teasers for future updates ahead of their release. The first half of 2025 is already mapped out with a roadmap highlighting what’s coming next.

If your favorite character hasn’t arrived yet, there’s certainly a chance they might join the valley sometime this year. Here’s a full breakdown of the 2025 roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley so you know everything you can expect to see in future updates.

Disney Dreamlight Valley 2025 roadmap

It’s going to be quite a packed year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Early 2025 – Jasmine and Aladdin

Jasmine and Aladdin from Aladdin are arriving in an early 2025 update. This update could also come with an Aladdin Realm to explore since the teaser for it mentions that we will get to “explore a new world” and it’s been a while since we got a new one to visit. However, this might just be a reference to the song “A Whole New World” and not necessarily a new Realm.

Although it’s possible we get an Aladdin Realm to explore, I don’t think it’s super likely considering all of the most iconic locations from this film already exist. You can currently visit The Sultan’s Palace and the Cave of Wonders if you have a Rift in Time. Jafar is also already available to recruit.

We usually only get new Realms every few updates, and the update that comes after this one seems far more likely to feature a fresh area to explore. There’s certainly a chance both updates have Realms, but based on past content release patterns, this isn’t likely.

Jasmine and Aladdin’s arrival will be accompanied by plenty of new quests and friendship reward items to unlock. The update that brings them to the valley will likely have some additional new features in it, but nothing else is known about it so far.

An exact release date for this update hasn’t been shared yet, but it’s almost certainly coming as soon as the Frost & Fairies Star Path ends. This means a potential launch date of sometime around Feb. 4.

Jafar won’t be the only Aladdin character for much longer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spring 2025 – Alice in Wonderland

The spring 2025 update is focused on the fantastical world of Wonderland. No characters have officially been confirmed for this update yet, but based on the leaked list of characters, it’s likely we’ll see a few recruits straight out of Wonderland like the Cheshire Cat and Alice. The Cheshire Cat’s eyes are featured in the teaser for this update, so his arrival seems certain.

This update seems very likely to include a new Realm since the teaser for it says we’ll get to “step into a land of wonder.” There are currently no areas or characters from Alice in Wonderland in the valley, so a fresh Realm based on this film makes a lot of sense. The teaser also mentions meeting “friends,” so we can expect to see at least two new characters in this update.

Although Cheshire Cat and Alice seem like the most likely arrivals, other characters like the Mad Hatter and The Queen of Hearts have also previously been leaked. We usually only get a maximum of two new characters at a time, but it’s always possible we get more or for additional characters from this Realm arrive in a future update like Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King did.

The characters who arrive in this update will come with new rewards to earn and various quests to complete. An official release date for this update isn’t known yet, but based on the usual update pattern DDV follows, we can likely expect to see it released fairly early on in April.

Summer 2025 – Skull Rock and The Storybook Vale finale

The summer 2025 update will finally allow us to continue the main storyline and discover who is hiding within Skull Rock. The teaser for this update has a red feather sticking out of the sand, which seems to be a hint for Peter Pan since it matches the same one on his hat. Skull Rock is also a key location in the film Peter Pan, so his arrival in this update makes sense.

Peter Pan is the only character who has been teased for this free update so far, but other characters from the same film could arrive too. Characters like Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, and Wendy are probably the most likely additions if more villagers are also featured in this update.

If you have The Storybook Vale paid DLC, this update also includes the second half of this expansion pass. This will bring Maleficient and Sleeping Beauty to the Vale along with new quests involving a secret world beneath the island. You’ll likely need to have all The Storybook Vale biomes unblocked and most quests completed to access the new content, so be sure to continuously work your way through key tasks to prepare like unlocking Merida, Flynn, and Hades.

Although an exact release date for this update hasn’t been shared, past update patterns indicate it will probably be released in June, depending on when the prior update launches. We usually get a new update every other month.

I can’t wait to finally learn what secrets this suspicious rock is hiding, Screenshot by Dot Esports

The unveiled roadmap only covers DDV updates for the first half of the year which means we’ll almost certainly get a new one around the time this one ends as has been the case with past roadmaps. We’re also likely to learn more about all upcoming updates throughout the year, so as we do, all information will be added here.

