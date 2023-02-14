Disney Dreamlight Valley to add highly requested feature in upcoming patch

There’s a new update coming soon to Disney Dreamlight Valley called “A Festival of Friendship,” and it’s adding a bunch of new stuff like Maribel from Encanto, a new Star Path, and some new story to explore in the Frosted Heights biome. And now, fans know that a highly-requested feature is coming to the game on that day as well.

On Feb. 16, not only is the game getting all of the new goodies mentioned, but it’s also getting Training Manuals, which can be crafted to change the role of level 10 villagers in the Valley. The news has been met with a lot of praise on social media since many people either weren’t sure what the feature meant when they first entered the game or have changed their minds and wished they could change the roles of each character.

The "A Festival of Friendship" update releases this week on February 16th, so what better way to get ready than to show off a new gift for your Valley friends!



It is unclear just how these Training Manuals will be crafted, but players should be able to make them at the crafting bench. The books are laid out on a table in the promotional image, which indicates that there are likely five different recipes that players will need to craft each book.

Players can choose bonuses for activities they do around the Valley when each character is hanging out with them. They can choose to help when digging, fishing, mining, foraging, or gardening. Currently, once the bonus is chosen, there’s no way to change it. But with the newest update coming in just a few days, players will finally be able to get the bonuses they want from each character, regardless of what they chose at the beginning of the friendship.

Although fans aren’t quite sure how expensive these crafts will be in material, it means that they will be able to freely swap bonuses between characters whenever they want, as long as they have the materials to craft them.