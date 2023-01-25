Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap for 2023 includes multiplayer, new characters, and more

After a packed release schedule in 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley developers are back today with more information about what is coming in 2023. And along with the typical news of new characters, realms, and decorations, players are also getting some other things they’ve been asking for.

The biggest news that players got this morning when the update dropped was that multiplayer is coming in 2023. This is a feature that gamers have been asking for since Disney Dreamlight Valley was released, and although there’s no date for it, players are already excited that their most requested feature is becoming a reality.

Image via Gameloft

The next update for the game is coming in February and fans are getting Mirabel from Encanto. “Meet an exceptionally unexceptional new villager and a special snowman,” the roadmap says, implying that players might also get the chance to meet Olaf from Frozen. It would make sense, considering the roadmap also says that players will get to discover the secrets of the Frosted Heights Biome. The Star Path for the February update will be in honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

In April comes a new realm. No details about the theming of the realm were revealed, but considering there’s a recognizable lion in the photo above it, players can safely assume that it’s Lion King-themed. More information about the April update will likely come at a later date, but the developers did reveal that the Star Path for that update will be celebrating the Disney Parks.

Later in the year, we’ll see the addition of a new princess “racing” into the Valley, alluding to Vanellope Von Schweets from Wreck-It-Ralph. And there will be more story updates for the early summer release window.

No solid release date was revealed for the February or April updates, but considering February is just a week away, players are expecting a date to come within the next two weeks or so and are expecting that the content will drop sometime later in the month.