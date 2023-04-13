Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Park Community Challenge: All tasks and rewards

Even though Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in early access, players can earn Dreamlight to unlock the various biomes and craft items, learn recipes, and become friends with Disney heroes and villains.

During the latest content update, the Pride of the Valley, Simba, and Nala became available to unlock, along with several new quests and recipes. And there is also a new Star Path based on Disney Parks.

Gameloft has announced a Dreamlight Park Community Challenge, where Disney Dreamlight Valley players must work together to complete tasks. And once the task requirements have been met, players will earn specific rewards.

So, what are the tasks, requirements, and rewards for the Dreamlight Park Community Challenge?

All tasks and rewards for the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Park Community Challenge

In the Dreamlight Park Community Challenge, there are five achievements players must work together to accomplish. These include:

Most Poppin’ Park Requirement: 300k items placed Eligible Items: Magical Balloon Bundle Reward: Crafted Balloon Decor Package

Cleanest Park Requirement: 350k items placed Eligible Items: Rusted Trashcan or Magical Recyclers Reward: Crafted Road and Fencing Pack

Greenest Park Requirement: 400k items placed Eligible Items: Dreamlight Figment Topiary or Jubilant Topiary Reward: Flower Pack

Most Stylish Park Requirement: 450k Dream Styles unlocked Eligible Items: Train Conductor Goofy Dream Style or Safari Donald Duck Dream Style Reward: Iron and Dark Wood Pack

Most Amusing Park Requirement: 600k Items placed Eligible Items: Dumbo the Flying Elephant Attraction, Mad Tea Party Attraction, or the Pixar Pal-A-Round Attraction Reward: Mystery Disney Parks Item



Most of the items you need to place in the Valley can be obtained through the Disney Parks Star Path, meaning you’ll need to unlock the items by completing Star Path quests, earning tokens, and redeeming them for specific Star Path rewards.

However, Gameloft is giving away a free Magical Recycler. All you need to do is redeem the code, DREAMLIGHTPARK, in the Help section under Settings. And it does need to be in all-caps; otherwise, the code won’t work.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Once you’ve redeemed the code, the Magical Recycler will appear in your in-game mailbox. So join other players to complete the challenges, meet the requirements, and earn great rewards in the Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Park Community Challenge.