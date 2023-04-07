How to make Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Pride of the Valley update in Disney Dreamlight Valley added a plethora of new quests, items, characters, and cooking recipes to the game. In one way or another, most of this new content is intertwined with one another. This is exemplified by the new Sweet Udon recipe, as one of its ingredients calls for another new item, the Dreamlight Fruit.

To acquire the Dreamlight Fruit, however, players need to complete a series of quests in the Pride of the Valley update in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To see all of the interworkings of making the Sweet Udon recipe, check out the guide below.

Making Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can even try to figure out the recipe for Sweet Udon, you need to meet a few requirements first. The main requirement to meet is completing the “Seed of Memories” quest, which is only given to you after you raise Simba’s friendship level to level 7. Players can offer Simba gifts or assign him a role to quickly raise his friendship level.

Upon reaching friendship level 7, players will be able to go through and complete the Seed of Memories quest. After finishing this quest, the ability to grow and harvest Dreamlight Fruit will be made available to players.

At this point, players can harvest three Dreamlight Fruits every day. One of these can be used in the making of Sweet Udon, which is a four-star dish. This means that three other ingredients in addition to Dreamlight Fruit are required to make it. Those ingredients and where they are primarily found are as follows:

x1 Any Seafood (Located at Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, Forbidden Heights, or through fishing with a rod in a fishing spot)

x1 Any Sweetener (Item purchased from Goofy’s Stall)

x1 Rice (Item purchased from Goofy’s Stall or grown using seeds)

Dreamlight Fruit (Located at Sunlit Plateau or harvested from the Dreamlight Tree)

The Sweet Udon recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. | Image via Disney

Once players have all of these ingredients, they can combine them in a pot at a cooking station to create Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.