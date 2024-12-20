Forgot password
Upcoming games release schedule for 2025

What games can you expect to see coming out in 2025? We have a full release schedule to make sure you never miss a launch day.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 05:15 pm

Keeping track of every game coming out each year can be a huge challenge, especially because they’re consistently changing or new announcements get dropped. 2025 is set to be a gigantic year for video games, and we want share a full release schedule to prepare you for every major launch.

There’s a major game launching in nearly every month of 2025. Although some might be more important to you than others, it’s vital to keep track of when everything comes out so you can prioritize the games you want to play at launch, and others you can wait until they appear later or when they come out on sale. Here’s the full games release schedule for 2025, and when they come out.

Table of contents

All games releasing in 2025, full schedule

Monster Hunter Wilds Store Art
One of the biggest releases of the year. Image via Capcom

This will be an consistently updated list where we’ll be adding as many newly announced games and their release dates as we possible can.

January 2025

An image of a battle from Dynasty Warriors: Origins
Dynasty Warriors: Origins is confirmed for Jan. 17, 2025. Image via Koei Tecmo Games.
January gameRelease date
Sea FantasyJan. 7
Ys Memoire: The Oath of FelghanaJan. 7
Freedom Wars RemasteredJan. 10
Donkey Kong Country Returns HDJan. 16
Blade ChimeraJan. 16
Yobarai Detective: Miasma BreakerJan. 16
Morkull Ragast’s RageJan. 16
Dynasty Warriors: OriginsJan. 17
Tales of Graces RemasteredJan. 17
Needy Streamer OverloadJan. 21
Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the MistJan. 22
Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (Remaster)Jan. 23
Sword of the Necromancer: ResurrectionJan. 23
Synduality: Echo of AdaJan. 23
Eternal StrandsJan. 28
The Stone of MadnessJan. 28
Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of WinterJan. 28
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.OJan. 28
WarsideJan. 28
Orcs must Die! DeathtrapJan. 28
Gimmick! 2Jan. 30
Sniper Elite: ResistanceJan. 30
Techno BanterJan. 30
Wizardry: The Five OrdealsJan. 30
Citizen Sleepder 2: Starward VectorJan. 31
ReSetnaJan. 31

February 2025

Henry on horse next to brother and their dog, approaching village in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trailer
Return to the medieval era with Henry. Screenshot via Warhorse Studios
February gameRelease date
Kingdom Come: Deliverance IIFeb. 4
Rogue WatersFeb. 4
Rift of the NecroDancerFeb. 5
Civilization VIIFeb. 11
Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black HeartFeb. 13
Slime HeroesFeb. 13
Urban Myth Dissolution CenterFeb. 13
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds UltimateFeb. 13
Assassin’s Creed ShadowsFeb. 14
Kaleidoscope of Phantom Prison IIFeb. 14
Date Everything!Feb. 14
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak IIFeb. 14
Tomb Raider IV to VI RemasteredFeb. 14
AvowedFeb. 18
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1Feb. 18
Kamitsubaki City RegenerateFeb. 20
Stories from Sol: The Gun-DogFeb. 20
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in HawaiiFeb. 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Fulland of Water and LightFeb. 27
Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days CollectionFeb. 27
Dollhouse: Behind the Broken MirrorFeb. 28
Monster Hunter WildsFeb. 28

March 2025

A Hobbit holding up a fish they caught in Tales of the Shire.
Take a break from the tough life to live as a Hobbit. Screenshot by Dot Esports
March gameRelease date
Two Point MuseumMarch 4
FragPunkMarch 6
Split FictionMarch 6
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Run and Dunan Unification WarsMarch 6
Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive XtremeMarch 6
Maliki: Poison of the PastMarch 11
WanderstopMarch 11
Beyond the Ice Palace IIMarch 13
Bionic BayMarch 13
MatchoMarch 13
P-47 II MDMarch 13
Lost Records: Bloom and RageMarch 18
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive EditionMarch 20
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned LandMarch 21
Bleach: Rebirth of SoulsMarch 21
Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings GameMarch 25
AtomfallMarch 27
Gal Guardians: Servants of the DarkMarch 27
The First Berserker: KhazanMarch 27
Winning Post 10 2025March 27

April 2025

Koira owl statue
Explore a heart-filled journey about friendship. Image via Studio Tolima
April gameRelease date
Battlefield WaltzApril 8
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 3April 10
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 4April 10
All in Abyss: Judge the fakeApril 10
Progress OrdersApril 10
Star OverdriveApril 10
KoiraApril 17
MandragoraApril 17
Over RequiemZApril 17
BOKURA: PlanetApril 24
Fatal Fury: City of the WolvesApril 24
The Hundred Line: Last Defense AcademyApril 24
Tempest RisingApril 24
Triggerheart Exelica- EnhancedApril 24

May 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

June 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

July 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

August 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

September 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

October 2025

Double Dragon Revive power move
The return of Double Dragon. Image via Arc System Works
October gameRelease date
Double Dragon ReviveOct. 23

November 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

December 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

