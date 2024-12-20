Upcoming games release schedule for 2025

Keeping track of every game coming out each year can be a huge challenge, especially because they’re consistently changing or new announcements get dropped. 2025 is set to be a gigantic year for video games, and we want share a full release schedule to prepare you for every major launch.
There’s a major game launching in nearly every month of 2025. Although some might be more important to you than others, it’s vital to keep track of when everything comes out so you can prioritize the games you want to play at launch, and others you can wait until they appear later or when they come out on sale. Here’s the full games release schedule for 2025, and when they come out.
Table of contents
All games releasing in 2025, full schedule
This will be an consistently updated list where we’ll be adding as many newly announced games and their release dates as we possible can.
January 2025
|January game
|Release date
|Sea Fantasy
|Jan. 7
|Ys Memoire: The Oath of Felghana
|Jan. 7
|Freedom Wars Remastered
|Jan. 10
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Jan. 16
|Blade Chimera
|Jan. 16
|Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker
|Jan. 16
|Morkull Ragast’s Rage
|Jan. 16
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins
|Jan. 17
|Tales of Graces Remastered
|Jan. 17
|Needy Streamer Overload
|Jan. 21
|Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist
|Jan. 22
|Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (Remaster)
|Jan. 23
|Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection
|Jan. 23
|Synduality: Echo of Ada
|Jan. 23
|Eternal Strands
|Jan. 28
|The Stone of Madness
|Jan. 28
|Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter
|Jan. 28
|Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O
|Jan. 28
|Warside
|Jan. 28
|Orcs must Die! Deathtrap
|Jan. 28
|Gimmick! 2
|Jan. 30
|Sniper Elite: Resistance
|Jan. 30
|Techno Banter
|Jan. 30
|Wizardry: The Five Ordeals
|Jan. 30
|Citizen Sleepder 2: Starward Vector
|Jan. 31
|ReSetna
|Jan. 31
February 2025
|February game
|Release date
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|Feb. 4
|Rogue Waters
|Feb. 4
|Rift of the NecroDancer
|Feb. 5
|Civilization VII
|Feb. 11
|Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart
|Feb. 13
|Slime Heroes
|Feb. 13
|Urban Myth Dissolution Center
|Feb. 13
|Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
|Feb. 13
|Assassin’s Creed Shadows
|Feb. 14
|Kaleidoscope of Phantom Prison II
|Feb. 14
|Date Everything!
|Feb. 14
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II
|Feb. 14
|Tomb Raider IV to VI Remastered
|Feb. 14
|Avowed
|Feb. 18
|Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1
|Feb. 18
|Kamitsubaki City Regenerate
|Feb. 20
|Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog
|Feb. 20
|Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|Feb. 21
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Fulland of Water and Light
|Feb. 27
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection
|Feb. 27
|Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror
|Feb. 28
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|Feb. 28
March 2025
|March game
|Release date
|Two Point Museum
|March 4
|FragPunk
|March 6
|Split Fiction
|March 6
|Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Run and Dunan Unification Wars
|March 6
|Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme
|March 6
|Maliki: Poison of the Past
|March 11
|Wanderstop
|March 11
|Beyond the Ice Palace II
|March 13
|Bionic Bay
|March 13
|Matcho
|March 13
|P-47 II MD
|March 13
|Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
|March 18
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
|March 20
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|March 21
|Bleach: Rebirth of Souls
|March 21
|Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game
|March 25
|Atomfall
|March 27
|Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark
|March 27
|The First Berserker: Khazan
|March 27
|Winning Post 10 2025
|March 27
April 2025
|April game
|Release date
|Battlefield Waltz
|April 8
|ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 3
|April 10
|ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 4
|April 10
|All in Abyss: Judge the fake
|April 10
|Progress Orders
|April 10
|Star Overdrive
|April 10
|Koira
|April 17
|Mandragora
|April 17
|Over RequiemZ
|April 17
|BOKURA: Planet
|April 24
|Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
|April 24
|The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
|April 24
|Tempest Rising
|April 24
|Triggerheart Exelica- Enhanced
|April 24
May 2025
We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.
June 2025
We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.
July 2025
We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.
August 2025
We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.
September 2025
We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.
October 2025
|October game
|Release date
|Double Dragon Revive
|Oct. 23
November 2025
We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.
December 2025
We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.
