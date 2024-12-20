Upcoming games release schedule for 2025

Keeping track of every game coming out each year can be a huge challenge, especially because they’re consistently changing or new announcements get dropped. 2025 is set to be a gigantic year for video games, and we want share a full release schedule to prepare you for every major launch.

There’s a major game launching in nearly every month of 2025. Although some might be more important to you than others, it’s vital to keep track of when everything comes out so you can prioritize the games you want to play at launch, and others you can wait until they appear later or when they come out on sale. Here’s the full games release schedule for 2025, and when they come out.

All games releasing in 2025, full schedule

One of the biggest releases of the year. Image via Capcom

This will be an consistently updated list where we’ll be adding as many newly announced games and their release dates as we possible can.

January 2025

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is confirmed for Jan. 17, 2025. Image via Koei Tecmo Games.

January game Release date Sea Fantasy Jan. 7 Ys Memoire: The Oath of Felghana Jan. 7 Freedom Wars Remastered Jan. 10 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Jan. 16 Blade Chimera Jan. 16 Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker Jan. 16 Morkull Ragast’s Rage Jan. 16 Dynasty Warriors: Origins Jan. 17 Tales of Graces Remastered Jan. 17 Needy Streamer Overload Jan. 21 Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Jan. 22 Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (Remaster) Jan. 23 Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection Jan. 23 Synduality: Echo of Ada Jan. 23 Eternal Strands Jan. 28 The Stone of Madness Jan. 28 Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter Jan. 28 Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O Jan. 28 Warside Jan. 28 Orcs must Die! Deathtrap Jan. 28 Gimmick! 2 Jan. 30 Sniper Elite: Resistance Jan. 30 Techno Banter Jan. 30 Wizardry: The Five Ordeals Jan. 30 Citizen Sleepder 2: Starward Vector Jan. 31 ReSetna Jan. 31

February 2025

Return to the medieval era with Henry. Screenshot via Warhorse Studios

February game Release date Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Feb. 4 Rogue Waters Feb. 4 Rift of the NecroDancer Feb. 5 Civilization VII Feb. 11 Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart Feb. 13 Slime Heroes Feb. 13 Urban Myth Dissolution Center Feb. 13 Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate Feb. 13 Assassin’s Creed Shadows Feb. 14 Kaleidoscope of Phantom Prison II Feb. 14 Date Everything! Feb. 14 The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II Feb. 14 Tomb Raider IV to VI Remastered Feb. 14 Avowed Feb. 18 Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 Feb. 18 Kamitsubaki City Regenerate Feb. 20 Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog Feb. 20 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Feb. 21 Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Fulland of Water and Light Feb. 27 Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Feb. 27 Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror Feb. 28 Monster Hunter Wilds Feb. 28

March 2025

Take a break from the tough life to live as a Hobbit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

March game Release date Two Point Museum March 4 FragPunk March 6 Split Fiction March 6 Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Run and Dunan Unification Wars March 6 Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme March 6 Maliki: Poison of the Past March 11 Wanderstop March 11 Beyond the Ice Palace II March 13 Bionic Bay March 13 Matcho March 13 P-47 II MD March 13 Lost Records: Bloom and Rage March 18 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition March 20 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land March 21 Bleach: Rebirth of Souls March 21 Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game March 25 Atomfall March 27 Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark March 27 The First Berserker: Khazan March 27 Winning Post 10 2025 March 27

April 2025

Explore a heart-filled journey about friendship. Image via Studio Tolima

April game Release date Battlefield Waltz April 8 ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 3 April 10 ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 4 April 10 All in Abyss: Judge the fake April 10 Progress Orders April 10 Star Overdrive April 10 Koira April 17 Mandragora April 17 Over RequiemZ April 17 BOKURA: Planet April 24 Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves April 24 The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy April 24 Tempest Rising April 24 Triggerheart Exelica- Enhanced April 24

May 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

June 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

July 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

August 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

September 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

October 2025

The return of Double Dragon. Image via Arc System Works

October game Release date Double Dragon Revive Oct. 23

November 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

December 2025

We are still updating this section and will do so when we learn about more accurate release dates.

