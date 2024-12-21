Forgot password
Maria sitting in a chair for Bloodborne: The Old Hunters.
You can now farm blood echoes on Bloodborne PC the way the Old Ones intended: exploiting the Cum chalice

Grant us... something or other.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Dec 21, 2024 11:05 am

Emulated Bloodborne on PC has been progressing steadily over the course of 2024. As we near the closure of this stellar year for emulation, one player has made a significant milestone anticipated by many: they managed to get the Cum chalice working, letting us farm blood echoes properly.

Bloodborne emulation has come a long way,” wrote the Reddit user aptly named Hell_with_Psychosis in a Dec. 21 thread. They managed to get the Cummmfpk “hacked” chalice dungeon to work on their PC-emulated instance of Sony’s middle child. Even beyond the dungeon itself, the video they shared shows the game running at a seemingly stable 60 FPS, with little to no stutters and largely functioning graphics and lighting. Hell, even the sound doesn’t stutter and tear, a massive sign of the progress Bloodborne on PC has made since the first breakthroughs earlier this year.

Got Cummmfpk up & running on my system. Bloodborne emulation on PC has come a long way !!!!
byu/Hell_with_Psychosis inbloodborne

For those who haven’t played FromSoftware’s gothic horror masterpiece, the Cummmfpk dungeon chalice (better known as the “Cum” chalice for obvious reasons) is a cracked dungeon that allows players to farm blood echoes (Bloodborne‘s equivalent of souls) without having to do anything. You simply approach the first chamber in the dungeon and stand while some random enemies kill each other on the far side of the map, netting you tens of thousands of blood echoes per run. I’ve used this method personally in my New Game Plus runs to obtain certain weapons and upgrades, as well as to purchase Blood Vials without having to farm for them.

The fact that Chalice Dungeons are now readily available (including this one) signifies that Bloodborne on PC is nearing its fully playable state. Even though it’ll likely require a beefy machine, and already does, we might be seeing a proper full-range release of the game on PC in early 2025, though some have already beaten the game using nothing but their PC and an emulator. Players and modders are also already working on a “Remastered” version of Bloodborne for PC, and only time will tell how far they’ll be able to take this game now that the foundation has been so firmly laid.

