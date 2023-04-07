How to make Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There were a number of new recipes added to Disney Dreamlight Valley with the recent Pride of the Valley update. From Dream Ice Cream to Lioness Feast, players will now be able to fill up their bellies with more dishes than ever before.

But some of these new recipes have tricky ingredients to find. Moreover, players don’t even know what ingredients are required to make certain dishes until they start combining some together.

One of the new recipes added in Disney Dreamlight Valley with the update is Marvelous Jam. While the recipe only calls for two ingredients, players will have to do some work before they will be able to actually start cooking it.

Making Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As soon as you have downloaded the Pride of the Valley update in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will have access to Marvelous Jam. But you will not be able to start cooking it until you have completed a certain line of quests.

First, you need to find Nala and then convince her to move to Dreamlight Valley. Then, after that is complete and the lioness is all moved in, you need to convince Simba to do the same. Both of the lions are found in The Lion King Realm but require different tasks to move them both to the valley. Nala and Simba are the two major characters added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the Pride of the Valley update.

After Simba has moved from the realm, you need to get his friendship level up to level seven. You needed to do the same with Nala in the quests prior, so you can follow similar methods to raise Simba’s friendship level. Offering gifts is the fastest way to raise the friendship level but assigning the lion a role, such as fishing, and then performing that action with him is also a great way to expedite this process.

Once both of the lions are safely moved into the valley with high friendship levels, you will be able to get your hands on a Dreamlight Fruit, which is one of the two ingredients needed to make Marvelous Jam. The other ingredient is Wheat, which is an extremely common item that you can primarily buy from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow.

The recipe for Marvelous Jam. | Image via Disney

You will be able to harvest three Dreamlight Fruits per day after completing the Seed of Memories quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This quest only unlocks for you after raising Simba’s friendship level to level seven.

With one Dreamlight Fruit and one Wheat, you can combine both of them in a pot at a stove to make one helping of Marvelous Jam.