How to find all alien toys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is packed with a seemingly never-ending stream of quests for players to tackle. These quests always involve bettering the magical Disney world that players reside in and are also usually tied to the iconic film characters that live there.

One such quest that players may come across when navigating the valley is “Collect ’em all: Little green men.” This quest is tied to one of Toy Story’s main characters and will be available immediately for most Disney Dreamlight Valley players upon launching the “Pride of the Valley” update.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

As far as Disney Dreamlight Valley’s quests go, this is one of the more difficult ones because it features a rather vague task for players to take on. Buzz Lightyear will tell players that there are several missing green alien toys scattered around the valley that need to be rescued, but he has no idea where they might be.

The task of tracking down the tiny green creatures will thus fall to players as Buzz Lightyear asks for them to keep their eyes peeled while they go about their regular valley activities. This will then officially activate the “Collect ’em all: Little green men” quest for players to complete.

How to complete the “Collect ’em all: Little green men” quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This quest is a continuation of a previous one that Woody granted players some time ago. Because of this, the “Collect ’em all: Little green men” quest will not be activated until players have first found and returned four of the missing aliens to Woody during the “Wanted: Aliens” quest.

When briefing players for this mission, Buzz Lightyear will mention that the tiny toys are “shy” and might not come out of hiding all at once. This means that this is not a quest that players can complete in one go as the aliens will instead populate as time progresses.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Where are the alien toys for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Players will need to find 25 alien toys in total before they can give the tiny beings to Buzz Lightyear and complete the quest. Some assets that players need to find in quests are located at the same spot for everyone, but others randomly spawn all around the valley for players to discover.

Unfortunately, the alien toys that players need to find during the “Collect ’em all: Little green men” quest will spawn at random around the valley for each player. This means that every location where they are found will be entirely random within each individual game.

Because of this, all players can do to work toward completing the quest is wander around the valley while carefully analyzing every inch of each biome. The toy aliens can spawn anywhere and might even be sitting right behind a building near the very edge of a biome, so players will need to search carefully or they might miss one.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

While this makes the alien toys rather tough to track down, there are a few factors that might aid players in their searches. The first is that so far, the maximum number that players have reported finding for the first day is either eight or nine, which likely means that this will be the cap for each day that passes. This information has been shared within Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Discord.

Another factor that may aid players in their search is that there generally seems to be about one alien toy situated within each of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s unique biomes. Because some players have found nine and there are only eight biomes present, it does seem to be possible that more than one can be found within a biome but that each biome also starts off with at least one.

The rate at which players have found the alien toys so far and the fact no players have successfully located more than nine seems to indicate that there is some kind of respawn timer preventing players from collecting more. After a few hours pass, more alien toys might spawn, but based on past Disney Dreamlight Valley quests like this, it is more probable that players will need to wait around a full day before they will find more of these toys scattered around the valley.