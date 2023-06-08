Disney Dreamlight Valley Forgotten Memories: Where to find the rotten ingredients

The massive “The Remembering” update on June 7 brought a huge story update to the magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. As players navigate through the quests this update added, they’ll eventually come across a memory mission where they need to find a few rotten ingredients.

After just catching glimpses of the Forgotten and the dark world they come from, “The Remembering” update finally allows players to fully confront the Forgotten. Part of this process has players navigating through their shadowy counterpart’s memories in the “Forgotten Memories: Friendship” quest.

Players finally get to converse with the Forgotten in “The Remembering” update. Screenshot via Dot Esports

During the first memory of this quest, players will eventually come to a part that asks them to locate a few rotten ingredients. Finding these ingredients is essential for cooking a quest recipe, so players hoping to progress through the main storyline will need to find and use them before they can advance.

All rotten ingredient locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In the first memory players tackle, there are five ingredients they’ll need to collect for a recipe Goofy wants to cook. He’ll give players one of the ingredients, which is the Exquisite Shrimp, but the other four are scattered around the strange memory version of the Peaceful Meadow biome for players to gather.

Rotten Carrot location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The rotten carrot is sitting right behind Goofy’s house in the Peaceful Meadow biome. This is the only biome players can access in the memory and Goofy’s house is exactly where it originally was when players first arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The carrot is right by Goofy’s home. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Rotten Tomato location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I found all of the ingredients pretty easily except for the Rotten Tomato. This vegetable is hiding between two barrels close to where Mickey is standing around. Unless you spot it from afar at just the right angle, it’s super easy to miss since the barrels hide it from view until you get right by them.

The tomato is the trickiest ingredient to find since the barrels hide it quite well. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Rotten Clam locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players need to find two clams as the last two ingredients for Goofy’s quest. The first clam is near the pond to the right of Goofy’s house. There are three ponds throughout the Peaceful Meadow biome and this clam is near the biggest one on the northeast side of the biome.

Players need two clams and one is right by the main pond in the Peaceful Meadow biome. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players will need to traverse all the way to the other end of the biome to find the second clam. This Rotten Clam is by one of the two smaller ponds just below where Mickey is hanging out.

The second clam is on the opposite end of the biome near where Mickey is hanging around. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to make Nasty Bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After players have gathered all five ingredients, they can then head over to the cooking station near where Goofy is standing about to cook up Nasty Bouillabaisse. This is a quest recipe that looks different from regular Bouillabaisse and calls for:

One Exquisite Shrimp

One Rotten Carrot

One Rotten Tomato

Two Rotten Clams

This wasn’t the delicious dish Goofy had in mind. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players can then deliver the Nasty Bouillabaisse to Goofy before talking with Minnie and exiting the first memory to continue on with the rest of the quest. The rotten ingredients are quest-exclusive items that players will use for the Nasty Bouillabaisse and never see again. So once it has been made, players will be done searching for and using them for good.

