How to make Bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will have to make the famed French dish ‘Bouillabaisse’ as part of Goofy’s quest “Dinner With a Friend.”

When Goofy assigns the quest to you, he will task you with retrieving a certain quantity of three different ingredients, namely shrimp, scallops, and clams. Without knowing the exact recipe of the dish, you may just take just these three ingredients and attempt to prepare the dish, which is why a lot of players end up making an entirely different seafood dish altogether.

But alongside these three ingredients, the recipe for Bouillabaisse calls for two more ingredients, which are a tomato and another vegetable. Fortunately, the vegetable could be any kind, so any vegetable that you have with you at the moment would suffice.

The shrimp and tomato are the only two necessary components of the recipe, and these cannot be exchanged for other ingredients. That being said, since there are three different seafood items in the game, you can actually swap out the scallops or clams for oysters. This is not recommended though, since oysters are far more expensive than the other two.

Ingredients required to make Bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Below are all the ingredients and the amount required to prepare the Bouillabaisse:

Shrimp

Tomato

First seafood item

Second seafood item

Any vegetable

If you are following this recipe for Goofy’s “Dinner With a Friend” quest, make sure you double the number of ingredients. Goofy has already instructed you to get two shrimp and seafood items, so also make sure you have two tomatoes and two of a vegetable, the easiest to obtain being lettuce.

Where to find the ingredients to make a Bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Shrimp

Shrimp are the toughest ingredient to find, located over at Dazzle Beach. Players will need to go towards a water body and fish where they find blue spots on the water. Additionally, hanging out with a companion that has a fishing bonus will help find shrimp tremendously.

Tomato

Unlocking Goofy’s stall at Dazzle Beach should let you purchase either tomatoes or tomato seeds. If you don’t see these items, try upgrading the stall.

Clams and scallops

We recommend these over the oyster due to them being much more accessible and affordable. Pick up the blue and pink shells you’ll find alongside the shoreline of Dazzle Beach, which should be the scallops and clams.

Lettuce

Simply head over to Goofy’s stall in Peaceful Meadows to purchase lettuce, the most accessible choice of vegetable.

Now, all you have to do is find the nearest cooking pot and add one of each ingredient into it to make the Bouillabaisse. Repeat this process for two quantities of Bouillabaisse and you can proceed with Goofy’s quest.