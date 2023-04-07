How to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the Pride of the Valley update comes changes and new additions to Disney Dreamlight Valley, one such addition being the five-star dish Ghostly Fish Steak.

You can prepare the Ghostly Fish Steak and use it yourself to gain 3,282 energy, gift it to various NPCs to increase your Friendship Levels quickly, utilize it to complete Dreamlight Duties, or simply sell it to Goofy for a bunch of valuable Star Coins.

The Ghostly Fish Steak is definitely not one of the easier recipes to prepare in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but if you fulfill all the preconditions required to make it, this spooky seafood steak will prove to be well worth your time.

If you’ve been meaning to conjure up this very dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then you’re in luck, because we’ve outlined the exact steps to make the Ghostly Fish Steak in our guide below.

How to make the Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Ghostly Fish Steak is a five-star dish, which means it needs five different ingredients. One of the main ingredients is the Here and There Fish, which you can only get after finishing Nala’s Level 10 Friendship quest, “Here and There and Back Again.” Apart from the fish, you will need a couple of vegetables and herbs.

Below is a list of all the ingredients needed to prepare the Ghostly Fish Steak:

Here and There Fish x1

x1 Lemon x1

x1 Asparagus x1

x1 Oregano x1

x1 Bell Pepper x1

Where to get the ingredients for the Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Nothing in this recipe is hard to acquire, other than the rare Here and There Fish which you will have to grind Nala’s Friendship quests for before you can think of getting it for yourself.

Below, we will detail where to find each ingredient required to prepare the Ghostly Fish Steak:

Here and There Fish : After finishing Nala’s Level 10 Friendship quest, you can find the Here and There Fish through fishing anywhere from white fishing spots between the approximate hours of 8pm to 10pm or 5am to 10am.

: After finishing Nala’s Level 10 Friendship quest, you can find the Here and There Fish through fishing anywhere from white fishing spots between the approximate hours of 8pm to 10pm or 5am to 10am. Lemon : Readily harvestable from trees in Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust biomes.

: Readily harvestable from trees in Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust biomes. Asparagus : Can be bought from Goofy’s Stall for 200 Star Coins in Frosted Heights.

: Can be bought from Goofy’s Stall for 200 Star Coins in Frosted Heights. Oregano : Harvestable from The Plaza.

: Harvestable from The Plaza. Bell Pepper: Can be bought from Goofy’ Stall for 50 Star Coins in Forest of Valor.

Once you’ve gathered the ingredients, all that’s left is heading to the nearest cooking station and whipping up the elusive Ghostly Fish Steak.