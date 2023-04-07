How to complete Fishy Business in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With new updates comes new content, and April 5’s Pride of the Valley update for Disney Dreamlight Valley brings in some beloved characters into the Valley, such as the big cat Nala.

Like the other characters, Nala has a bunch of Friendship quests that you can undertake, and some of them can be especially tough and winding, such as Fishy Business, the second quest in Nala’s Friendship questline.

You’re in luck, however, as we have outlined the exact steps to complete Fishy Business in Disney Dreamlight Valley through our guide below.

How to unlock the Fishy Business quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are quite a few requirements you need to fulfill before you can begin tackling the Fishy Business Friendship quest for Nala.

First, you’ll need to have invited Nala back to the Valley from the Lion King realm while also having raised your Friendship level with her to level four. Apart from this, you need to have completed the previous quest in this Friendship questline, Staking Your Territory.

Finally, you need both the Glade of Trust and the Frosted Heights biomes unlocked.

Once you have all of these prerequisites fulfilled, you will have the opportunity to speak to Nala. You will soon learn she has been patrolling the Village and has sensed something is off nearby Skull Rock on Dazzle Beach. After further investigation, she uncovered a weird statue in the sand that looked just like her.

This will prompt you to pay a visit to Skull Rock in Dazzle Beach and check it out for yourself.

How to complete the Fishy Business quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first thing you should do when you enter Dazzle Beach is to look for the half-buried Lioness Statue on Skull Rock. You should find it somewhere around the boat on the northern end of the island. Equip your Royal Shovel and dig up the gem-encrusted statue of the Lioness.

After this, an odd pink rift should appear over the water in the ocean. Take a picture of this by equipping your camera from the tool menu with the aim of showing it to Nala.

After clicking the picture, head back to Nala to show it to her. She will start to get worried about it and figure that all of this is somehow related right before she gets another strange, unsettling feeling coming from Frosted Heights and Glade of Trust.

First, make your way to the Glade of Trust and dig up Nala’s figurine which you should find somewhere near the waterfall. After this, head on over to Frosted Heights and dig up another figurine found next to the wooden bridge. Just like with Dazzle Beach, you should witness another Mystical Rift appearing next to you in these biomes

Now that you have gathered the statues, though, head back to Nala and talk to her. She will tell you that Goofy also saw strange rifts like you did while he was fishing, prompting you to make your way to Goofy and speak with him next.

When you reach and talk to Goofy, he will mention he was catching a strange fish near the rift found in Dazzle Beach, prompting you to head back to Dazzle Beach once again.

Once you’ve made your way to Dazzle Beach, you need to pay a visit to the spot where you saw the mystical rift. Fish the golden fishing spot there until you catch a Weird Fish. Head back to Nala and talk to her about your odd discovery.

Nala advises you to pay a visit to Ursula as she just might be able to help with this puzzling situation, which means you will need to take the fish and statues and head toward Ursula. To do this, simply find her location on the map and make your way toward her.

Once you reach her, talk to her to give her the Weird Fish and the statues. Ursula will explain that the fish is from the Mystical Here and There rifts, which is where you went to obtain the Orb of Trust. She also explains that the Lioness Statues were part of a magical enchantment, but she will need more time to look into this matter.

Head back to Nala and tell her everything Ursula said to finally complete Nala’s level four Friendship quest, Fishy Business, in Disney Dreamlight Valley.