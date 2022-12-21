Stitch’s hidden requirements for the Goodness Level Check quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The tiny blue alien from Lilo & Stitch has finally made his way into the magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Stitch has also brought with him that mischievous personality players likely know and love from the films, though, which means that he is stirring up some trouble around the valley and that one of the first tasks players will need to complete is to reign in his badness level by performing a goodness level check through a special hidden quest.

As is likely already apparent if you have unlocked Stitch, he and Donald Duck don’t exactly get along. Donal Duck disliked Stitch’s mischievous ways but Stitch is simply having fun and doesn’t realize he is genuinely upsetting Donald Duck. Thus, players need to quickly come to the rescue and stop the duo’s friendship from breaking entirely.

Screengrab via Gameloft

To help fix the situation, players will need to complete the Goodness Level Check quest. This quest is a bit tricky, however, because it is a hidden one. While most quests will show up on the quest page even if they haven’t been unlocked yet, Gameloft also has a few hidden ones that will only be added once players have completed some hidden prerequisites.

If you’re seeking to end the turmoil between the two characters in your valley, you’ll first need to make sure that you’ve met the hidden prerequisites and have thus officially unlocked this special quest.

How to Unlock the Goodness Level Check quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock the Goodness Level Check quest and help Stitch and Donald Duck mend their friendship, players will first need to meet the following prerequisites.

Players first must have already recruited Donald Duck. This should be one of the first characters players unlock in the game as he is easily attainable once players have unlocked the Forest of Valor biome.

The 11-day process of unlocking Stitch needs to be fully completed and Stitch must be a permanent resident in Dreamlight Valley.

Players need to find one of the three Vandalized Signs around the Peaceful Meadow biome to then activate this quest. These signs will have a picture of Donald Duck on them that has been drawn over. You can also just collect all three right away to speed up the process. One sign can be found by the stairs that lead from Peaceful Meadow to Dazzle Beach. Another one can be found by the ramp that leads from Peaceful Meadow to Glade of Trust. The last sign is by the other path that leads players from Peaceful Meadow to Dazzle Beach. This path is a ramp at the far end of the Peaceful Meadow with a rock arch over it.



Image via Gameloft

How to complete the Goodness Level Check quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once all the prerequisites have been met, players will begin the Goodness Level Check quest which first asks them to talk with Donald Duck. Donald Duck will be upset with what Stitch has done to the signs plus a few other mischievous acts Stitch has committed, so players will set off to talk with Stitch about the situation.

To help mend the situation between the duo, players will then need to work on fixing Donal Duck’s signs which will require players to assemble the following materials:

15 Hardwood

15 Softwood

Three Vandalized Signs

Image via Gameloft

All of these materials then need to be brought back to Stitch who will fix one and thus teach players how to fix the other two. Players will then need to head to any crafting station around Dreamlight Valley to fix up the other two signs before then showing the finished product to Stitch.

After the signs are all fixed up, players will need to place them back around the Peaceful Meadow biome to appease Donal Duck. Players can choose to place them down anywhere around the biome but must place all three to fully finish this quest.

The last part of this quest is simply to talk with Stitch once more as he agrees to apologize to Donald Duck. Follow Stitch to witness his apology and the quest will conclude once he and Donald Duck have made up.