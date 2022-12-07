How to get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The second major update in Disney Dreamlight Valley was always expected to include the Toy Story Realm and its signature duo of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, but Gameloft also packed in a massive amount of content beyond what players expected.

A new festive Star Path, further tool enchantments, character skins, and so much more awaits players, but perhaps the most exciting addition of all is Stitch is also arriving as an unlockable character.

The tiny blue alien from Lilo & Stitch has long been expected to make his way into Disney Dreamlight Valley thanks to his prominent role in the original key art for the game and his resurgence among the list of upcoming leaked characters.

With an update already packed with Toy Story content and two new recruitable characters, a third one certainly shocked players and gave them quite a nice holiday surprise.

Image via Gameloft

Now the December update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has been released to all players, many are wondering how they can recruit the titular character from Lilo & Stitch. While many characters are found locked inside Realms that cost Dreamlight, this is not the case with Stitch who is, at least for now, arriving without a Realm to go with him.

Related: How to complete Minnie’s level 10 friendship quest in Dreamlight Valley

His missing friend Lilo is expected to arrive later on and players thus may still see a Lilo & Stitch Realm in the future.

The latest Star Path also features a Jumba Jookiba motif which could mean even more characters from the film may also arrive with a realm later on.

For now, players can focus on attaining Stitch.

How to unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first thing players will want to do is comb Dazzle Beach until they come across a Slimy Stocking. It will be blue, sparkling, and look like a pile of goop, but appears to spawn randomly anywhere on the beach. Picking it up will start “The Mystery of the Stolen Socks” quest, which tasks them with finding the villager who owns the Slimy Stocking.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The quest icon features Donald Duck’s face and the stocking has the initials DD, so players will want to talk to him. Upon giving the stocking back to Donald, he will remark it has “bite marks and spit all over it” and looks like someone “tried to eat it.”

This of course sounds like the work of the pesky blue alien from Lilo & Stitch, but Donald doesn’t remember Stitch due to the Forgetting and thinks a thief must be on the loose; many items from his house have gone missing. Donald also mentions he has seen “a bunch of funny lights streaking across the sky” over the past few nights, but he doesn’t remember Stitch and instead deduces it must be the work of a “sock-stealin’ UFO.”

Image via Gameloft

After Donald’s rambling, he will then ask players to search his house for clues to figure out what is going on. Players will need to clear out the debris within Donald’s house to then find a Strange Device.

Donald and the player will investigate the device and it will then tell them a DNA match is 33 percent complete. The duo will then decide this means they need to gather more of the DNA by finding more samples around the valley.

Players will need to wait until they are able to find more missing socks.

Donald mentions he’s only seen the strange lights in the sky every few days and that players will need to wait to find more socks.

If the machine is at 33 percent and needs to reach 100 percent to be complete, this means that players will likely at least need to wait three or four days to complete this quest, although how long it will be before the next part will be released is currently unknown.

Screengrab via Gameloft

For now, unlocking Stitch is not possible just yet. However, Disney Dreamlight Valley players should begin this quest as soon as possible as it seems to lead to unlocking the small blue alien after a few days.

This guide will be updated as more of the quest is released.