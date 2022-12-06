How to unlock and complete Minnie’s level 10 friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of players’ favorite gameplay mechanics in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the ability to befriend beloved Disney characters.

It is both a fun and rewarding process since players will not only have adorable interactions but also unlock unique items, such as the special dress that players can earn for unlocking and completing Minnie Mouse’s level 10 friendship quest.

While many characters’ level 10 friendship rewards were available as soon as the characters launched, such as Elsa’s dress, Goofy’s hat, and Mickey Mouse’s fountain, others were unobtainable for players who did manage to reach level 10 with certain characters. Two such characters were Wall-E and Minnie. But Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second big update fixed this and finally released the level 10 friendship quests for both characters so that players can obtain their final reward.

How to unlock Minnie’s level 10 friendship quest

Compared to most of the other level 10 friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Minnie’s is quite easy and may even be the simplest one yet. But it does have quite a lengthy list of prerequisites that players will need to meet before they can actually begin the quest itself. Once players are past the prerequisites, however, the quest itself is a breeze.

To unlock Minnie’s level 10 friendship quest, players will need to:

Unlock Minnie by reaching level eight friendship with Mickey and tackling the “Memory Magnification” quest.

Reach level 10 friendship with Minnie.

Unlock Anna from the Frozen Realm.

Unlock Woody from the Toy Story Realm. Recruiting the toy sheriff requires players to first unlock the Toy Story Realm and unlock Buzz Lightyear, so it is three tasks in total.

Unlock the Glade of Trust Biome, the Sunlit Plateau Biome, and the Frosted Heights biome.

How to complete Minnie’s level 10 friendship quest

With all of the prerequisites met, players will then unlock “The Club Renewal” quest, which they can then talk to Minnie Mouse about. She will say that she thinks players could use more help taking care of the valley and that reviving the “Cheerful Chums Club,” a club that used to exist to provide help with any problems that arose throughout the valley, will help.

To officially revive the club, the first thing Minnie will want is the missing long-lost banner. Players will want to visit the Glade of Trust to find the banner, which is bright red and located near the bottom right side of the biome by the small pond in this area.

Once players have found the banner, they’ll then want to pick it up and converse with Minnie once more. She’ll say that they should then work together to revive the club with Anna and Woody, who she thinks came up with the signature phrase for the club. She will then leave to find Anna and Woody for the first club meeting while players will be left to fix the banner up.

Before the first club meeting can commence, players will need to fully repair the banner. The following resources can be assembled at any crafting station to fix up the banner:

20 Fabric, which can be crafted from Cotton. Five Cotton can be combined for one Fabric.

10 Gold Nuggets, which can be mined from rock outcrops around the Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands biomes.

One Red Dye, which can be crafted at any crafting station. It requires one Empty Vial, two Squid, and two Garnet.

Once players have gathered all of the required resources, they can craft the Cheerful Chums Club banner at a crafting station. Players should then head to their homes since this is where they agreed that the first club meeting should take place.

After placing the club banner somewhere around your house, the club meeting will begin. Players will be offered the opportunity to take a club photo before they then need to talk with Minnie Mouse again.

She will tell them that they have been a wonderful friend and gift them her level 10 friendship reward, which is “Minnie’s Dinner-Party Gown.” Once players have received this reward, Minnie’s level 10 friendship quest will officially be over and players will have completely maximized their friendship with her.