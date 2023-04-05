Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with your favorite Disney heroes and villains, including Ursula, Merlin, Elsa, Moana, and many others. While progressing through the main campaign, you’ll unlock several other characters, biomes, recipes, critters, realms, and more.

In the Pride of the Valley update, players can unlock the Lion King Realm, enjoy new recipes, and even complete new quests. While there’s usually an indicator showing which character has a new quest available for you, some hidden quests require you to find an object first, which will then start the quest.

Related: Where to put Rafiki’s Walking Stick in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There is now a new quest for Minnie Mouse, but you must first find a specific object. And in this case, you’re looking for a book.

So, where do you find Minnie’s book in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

How to find Minnie’s book in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To find Minnie’s book, you need to look for it on the ground around your home. It’s relatively easy to spot as it’s a golden color and has sparkles emitting from it once you’re close to it.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

As soon as you pick it up, you will begin the Very Magical Minnie quest, where you’ll discover that Minnie is worried that she’ll somehow return to the Here and There. And you’ll offer to help her.

Although there aren’t any clear directions, the best way to find Minnie’s book in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to search around your home and look for the glittering golden book.