Daisy Duck is part of the Mickey & Friends group in Disney Dreamlight Valley and is unlocked differently from the rest of the group. She’s not in a Realm, so you have to find her another way, which can be tricky when you don’t know where to look.

Unlocking Daisy Duck is crucial if you want to gain access to all of her special friendship rewards and the interactive Boutique building. There’s a lot you can do once you recruit her as a friend in the valley, so here’s how to unlock Daisy Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Daisy Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The fashionista is an important ally to have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Daisy Duck, you need to work on the You Have Mail! quest from Mickey Mouse and set up her house.

Unlike most other characters who aren’t tied to a Realm, there are no special scavenger hunts or secret quests to unlock her. Instead, the process is pretty straightforward once you realize you need to work on this quest.

Here are the exact steps you need to follow to unlock Daisy Duck.

Start with the You Have Mail! quest, which should appear in your list of tasks to complete as soon as you log on. If you don’t have this quest available, you may need to work on building your friendship with Mickey Mouse until it appears.

quest, which should appear in your list of tasks to complete as soon as you log on. Locate Mickey Mouse and talk to him to hear about Daisy Duck’s adventures and her grand return.

and to him to hear about Daisy Duck’s adventures and her grand return. Open the Furniture menu .

. Select the request from Mickey Mouse , which features his face as an icon and is a house for Daisy Duck.

from , which features his face as an icon and is a house for Daisy Duck. Place the markers for Daisy Duck’s house wherever you want it to go in the valley.

the markers for wherever you want it to go in the valley. Walk up to the markers and interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign .

with the . Pay 20,000 Star Coins to build the house. If you don’t have the Star Coins to purchase her house, consider planting and growing the most profitable crops to quickly earn enough.

to build the house. Wait for the cutscene to finish as you officially invite Daisy Duck to the valley.

As soon as you get her a house to live in, Daisy Duck officially joins the valley as a permanent resident. This means you can get to work adding the Boutique to your valley and exploring everything else she adds to the game, which includes a lot of the content added in the Thrills & Frills update.

