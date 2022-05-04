When does Disney Dreamlight Valley release?

Gameloft and Disney recently announced Disney Dreamlight Valley, a new simulation and adventure game that will let players step into their favorite Disney and Pixar worlds and meet friends old and new. The game will be free-to-play and includes plenty of customization, allowing each player to express themselves as they explore realms and solve puzzles. While the game sounds very promising, it’s not yet available to play.

When can you play Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available in early access starting in summer 2022. Those who purchase the Founder’s Pack edition of the game or who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the early access version, which will only include a small amount of the total worlds and content planned for the game. It’s unclear how much the Founder’s Pack will cost, but it will include exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency alongside entry into the early-access period.

The full edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley is slated for release sometime in 2023. At this time, there isn’t a more specific date window than next year, but eager players will be able to try out essential features during the early access period. The game can also be wishlisted now on Steam.

Disney and Gameloft intend to support the game well beyond its initial release date. As part of a preview in Game Informer, senior product marketing manager Claire Llewellyn said “a lot more IP from Disney and Pixar” will be coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in “the months and years to come.”