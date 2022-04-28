All of the Disney franchises we know in Dreamlight Valley so far

Disney’s newest game, Dreamlight Valley is coming soon to most video game platforms, and many of the empire’s franchises, including Pixar characters, have been shown off in the trailer.

In a press release, the company confirmed franchises such as Mickey and Friends, Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Moana, and Pixar’s Toy Story, Wall-E, and Ratatouille will be included in the game.

Here is every character found in the announcement trailer in order of appearance:

Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)

Ursula (The Little Mermaid)

Kristoff (Frozen)

Scrooge McDuck

Moana

Mickey and Minnie

Ralph (Wreck-It Ralph)

Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Scar (Lion King)

Merlin (Sword and the Stone)

Timon, Pumbaa, and Simba (Lion King)

Anna, Elsa, and Olaf (Frozen)

Woody (Toy Story)

Wall-E

Stitch (Lilo and Stitch)

Goofy

Remy (Ratatouille)

Vanellope von Schweetz (Wreck-It Ralph)

Cinderella

Sully (Monsters Inc.)

In addition to the characters listed, it’s likely players will see others included in the game at its launch, which comes out in early access this summer for those who have purchased a Founder’s Pack or have Xbox Game Pass. The game will fully release in 2023 and will be free-to play.

The company has also said on its FAQ page that there will be frequent post-launch updates that consistently will add more Disney characters into the game. Disney directed fans to its social media to keep track of new character announcements and news related to the game.