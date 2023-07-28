Earning Star Coins, which is the primary currency of Disney Dreamlight Valley, can be a laborious task but is one of the most important gameplay aspects.

Luckily, players can earn Star Coins in a variety of ways, with one of the most efficient ways to earn a lot of this currency being through harvesting and selling the best crops possible.

What’s the best crop for money in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The absolute best Disney Dreamlight Valley crop to sell is Pumpkins. They take a while to grow, but the wait is well worth it since they can be bought for 275 Star Coins and sell for a whopping 664 Star Coins each.

Some crops will reward players’ efforts with a plethora of Star Coins while others are certainly not worth the money spent and the work that you will have to put into growing them. With over 20 crops already available and more likely to be added as Gameloft continues to develop the magical Disney world, it is important to know which crops are worth the money and effort.

Wall-E has a garden with an array of plants players can harvest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

When it comes to gardening in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s best to focus on the end profit instead of the crop growth time because the average player won’t want to be tending to crops constantly. Because of this, Pumpkins are the best crop overall even though some faster-growing crops can yield quite a high profit if tended to and sold very frequently.

This means this list consists primarily of crops that take a generous amount of time so players can complete other tasks while they grow to ensure that they can use their time as efficiently as possible.

The 10 best crops to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Including Pumpkins, the 10 best crops players can sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley are as follows.

Crop Seed price Harvest Sell price Goofy’s Stall location Grow time Pumpkins 275 Star Coins One Pumpkin 664 Star Coins Forgotten Lands Four hours Asparagus 150 Star Coins Three Asparagus 133 Star Coins x3 (399 per harvest) Frosted Heights Two hours and 15 minutes Okra 135 Star Coins Three Okra 114 Star Coins x3 (342 Star Coins) Glade of Trust Two hours Eggplants 95 Star Coins One Eggplant 308 Star Coins Frosted Heights Three hours Leeks 120 Star Coins One Leek 309 Star Coins Forgotten Lands Two hours Onions 50 Star Coins One Onion 170 Star Coins Forest of Valor One hour and 15 minutes Cucumbers 55 Star Coins One Cucumber 159 Star Coins Frosted Heights 75 minutes Canola 25 Star Coins One Canola 109 Star Coins Forest of Valor 35 minutes Potatoes 55 Star Coins One Potato 126 Star Coins Forgotten Lands 35 minutes Carrots 10 Star Coins One Carrot 44 Star Coins Peaceful Meadow 15 minutes

1) Pumpkins

Of all the crops that players have access to in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pumpkins are easily the best for making lots of Star Coins. They are quite expensive with their 275 Star Coin price, but the 664 Star Coins you make back from selling each Pumpkin makes it very worth the investment.

To maximize the productivity of this method, players should build an expansive Pumpkin farm in the Forgotten Lands. Pumpkins will grow fastest in this biome and players will yield the most profit by creating the farm here.

The size of the Pumpkin farm doesn’t really matter, but the bigger you choose to make it, the more rewards you will receive. A bigger farm also means more work, though, so you should focus on making it the size that best fits your gameplay style.

You should always have Pumpkins growing in your Pumpkin patch so that every time you play you can water or harvest this crop. Moving Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands close to the Pumpkin patch is also a great way to further maximize efficiency so that you may easily buy Pumpkin Seeds and sell fully grown Pumpkins.

If you want to make even more money with your Pumpkins, you may want to consider cooking up some Pumpkin Puffs. This dish sells for 1,849 Star Coins and is one of the better meals players can sell.

2) Asparagus

Because each harvested Asparagus yields three crops that can be sold, players can make 399 Star Coins per each planted Asparagus. This is a very solid profit of 133 Star Coins gained for each Asparagus that is sold, which means players can yield impressive results from planting a decent amount of them.

Asparagus should be planted in the Frosted Heights biome and can be purchased from this biome for 150 Star Coins. Like Pumpkins, the best results will occur if you keep a few of these crops planted at all times.

You can summon Goofy to any stall to buy the seeds you need. Screenshot via Dot Esports

3) Okra

Okra can be a confusing crop at first because it appears that Okra Seeds are purchased for 135 Star Coins while Okra itself sells for 114 Star Coins, which would indicate a profit loss rather than a profit gain. But Okra is one of a select few crops that actually yields more than one crop per harvest.

Each Okra that is harvested will yield three sellable assets. This means one Okra Seed turns into three Okra that may then be sold for a nice profit of 342 Star Coins.

You can also combine your Okra with other ingredients to cook up Gumbo, which sells for 1,000 Star Coins. This is one of the best five-star dishes to sell for Star Coins.

4) Eggplants

The next best crop to grow and sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Eggplants. These are another solid crop to sell for a profit of 308 Star Coins per Eggplant. The purchase price of Eggplants is certainly more doable than Pumpkins for those who are struggling to make Star Coins since the required 95 Star Coins to purchase Eggplant Seeds can easily be made by selling foraged items.

5) Leeks

Each Leek sold will grant players a 309 Star Coin profit. Leeks do have a bit of a pricey purchase point of 120 Star Coins for what they yield upon being sold, but if you’re looking to maximize your crop profits, they are certainly worth growing due to the low time they take plus the final profit made.

6) Onions

A profit of 170 Star Coins per Onion is certainly a decent one. Onions are an especially great option for players struggling to consistently make Star Coins early on in Disney Dreamlight Valley due to their fairly low price of only 50 Star Coins and the decent final profit of 170 Star Coins per each Onion sold.

The Forest of Valor is also one of the easier areas for new players to gain access to, which makes Onions a more accessible option than other crops like Pumpkins, which are locked back in the Forgotten Lands, or Eggplants, which are all the way in the Frosted Heights. Both of these biomes require players to first unlock the biome in front of it, while the Forest of Valor and the ability to buy and grow Onions can be unlocked directly from the Plaza.

Gardening takes work, but it is quite rewarding in the end. Screenshot via Dot Esports

7) Cucumbers

Each Cucumber that is sold will grant players a 159 Star Coin profit, which is decent but a little lackluster for the 75 minutes they take. Regardless, they do yield a solid profit for their price point of 55 Star Coins.

8) Canola

Canola Seeds cost 25 Star Coins and are among the most affordable options since they grant players an overall profit of 109 Star Coins per Canola that is sold. The growth time is fairly low too, which makes this an excellent crop for players to grow and especially so when players plan to be on the game for a while as they may be able to grow and harvest this crop multiple times within one game session.

9) Potatoes

Another solid crop option for players looking to earn Star Coins quickly is Potatoes, which can be found in the Forgotten Lands biome for 55 Star Coins. Selling one Potato will yield players a 126 Star Coin profit and Potatoes will be fully grown in just 35 minutes, which makes them a great option for players seeking a nice profit over a shorter time span.

Although this crop sells for a decent profit on its own, you can make a lot more by using it as an ingredient in Potato Leek Soup, which sells for 1,400 Star Coins.

10) Carrots

Players looking for a fast and efficient way to make Star Coins may like growing Carrots. This is an especially great option for newer Disney Dreamlight Valley players as it will allow them to build up a sizeable profit fairly quickly with a profit of 44 Star Coins earned with each Carrot that is sold. Carrots sell for 10 Star Coins and are a very repeatable option since they allow players to plant, water, harvest, and sell them rapidly within a fairly short time period.

You can set up as many gardens as you want around the valley. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Regardless of which crops you choose to grow, you should always have a Disney character that has the gardening role at your side while you harvest. This ensures you will receive far beyond what you initially planted and get quite a nice profit that greatly exceeds what you paid for the seeds that you planted.

The higher your friendship level with a Disney character is, the more bonus crops you are likely to receive. This means that having a level 10 gardening friend is the best way to ensure that you receive many bonus crops when harvesting.

