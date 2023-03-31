7 easiest 5 star meal recipes to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a Disney-themed simulation game where you must help remove the Darkness that has plagued Dreamlight Valley, help the citizens recover their memories, and bring those lost back to the Valley.

While exploring the lands and unlocking the realms, you’ll discover many ingredients you can use in recipes. These meals can help you recover energy, can be used to increase your Friendship level with characters, and can even be sold. And in the case of Ravens, they require five-star meals for you to befriend them.

So, what are the easiest five-star meals you can create in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Seven easiest Five-star meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The easiest meals you can create in Disney Dreamlight Valley depend on which areas you’ve unlocked, how many of the Goofy Stalls you’ve ungraded in each of these areas, and whether or not you’ve unlocked Remy from Ratatouille.

If you haven’t unlocked Remy, go into the Castle and open his realm, as he is necessary to purchase essential ingredients from, including butter, eggs, and milk. And if you can, unlock all the areas to access all the ingredients.

Once you have your ingredients, you must go to a cooking station, manually add the ingredients, and start cooking. So, these are the easiest Five-star meals you can create in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

1) Aurora’s Cake: Ingredients and how to make it

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Aurora’s Cake only requires you to have unlocked Remy and Dazzle Beach, making it a relatively easy five-star recipe.

You can purchase wheat from the Goofy Stall in the Meadows, sugarcane from the Goofy Stall on Dazzle Beach, you can use any fruit such as raspberries, eggs, and milk can be purchased from Remy within the Cafe.

The ingredients for this recipe include the following:

One wheat

One sugarcane

One egg

One milk

One fruit

One coal

2) Wedding Cake: Ingredients and how to make it

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The Wedding Cake is another easy five-star recipe, as you only need to have unlocked Remy, Dazzle Beach, and the Sunlit Plateau.

You can purchase wheat from the Goofy Stall in the Meadows, sugarcane from the Goofy Stall on Dazzle Beach, vanilla can be harvested from the Sunlit Plataeu, and the remaining ingredients can be purchased from Remy in his Cafe.

The ingredients for the Wedding Cake include the following:

One wheat

One butter

One sugarcane

One vanilla

One egg

One coal

3) Pastry Cream and Fruits: Ingredients and how to make it

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Pastry Cream and Fruits is super simple to make, and you only need to have Remy and Dazzle Beach unlocked to make it.

Sugarcane can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach, the fruit can be found in the Meadows, and you can buy milk from Remy in the Cafe.

The ingredients for Pastry Cream and Fruits include the following:

One sugarcane

One milk

Three fruits

One coal

4) Birthday Cake: Ingredients and how to make it

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

To make the Birthday Cake, you must have unlocked Remy, the Sunlit Plataeu, and Dazzle Beach.

You can harvest cocoa from cocoa trees in the Sunlit Plataeu, sugarcane can be purchased from the Dazzle Beach Goofy Stall, wheat can be purchased from the Meadow’s Goofy Stall, and the remaining ingredients can be bought from Remy.

The ingredients you need to make Birthday Cake include the following:

One cocoa

One wheat

One sugarcane

One egg

One butter

One coal

5) Vegetarian Pizza: Ingredients and how to make it

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

To make Vegetarian Pizza, you need to have Dazzle Beach and Remy unlocked. You can get either tomato Seeds or tomatoes from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach, wheat and vegetables can be purchased from the Goofy Stall in the Meadows, and cheese can be purchased from Remy.

The ingredients you need for the Vegetarian Pizza include the following:

One tomato

One cheese

One wheat

Two vegetables

One coal

6) Bouillabaisse: Ingredients and how to make it

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

To make Bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all you need to have unlocked is Dazzle Beach.

You can get shrimp by fishing the blue fishing spots in Dazzle Beach, tomatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach, and seafood like clams, scallops, and oysters can be found along the beach in Dazzle Beach.

You can purchase a vegetable, like Carrots or Lettuce, from the Goofy Stall in the Meadows.

The ingredients you need to make Bouillabaisse include the following:

One shrimp

One tomato

Two seafood

One vegetable

One coal

7) Large Seafood Platter: Ingredients and how to make it

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The Large Seafood Platter is easy to make and requires you to have unlocked Dazzle Beach and either the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust.

You can get seafood like clams, oysters, or scallops along the beach in Dazzle Beach, and lemon can be harvested from lemon trees in either the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust.

The ingredients you need to make the Large seafood Platter include the following:

Four seafood

One lemon

One coal

If you’re ready to start cooking, these are the seven easiest five-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.