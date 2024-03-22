Category:
How to make Thousand Needles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It looks like it has a thousand needles.
Published: Mar 21, 2024 10:15 pm
Thousand Needles meal next to a player in Disney Dreamlight Valley
One of the many new recipes added in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s A Rift in Time expansion was a three-star appetizer, Thousand Needles. As a three-star recipe, it only requires three ingredients from the Eternity Isle, and it’s easy to make.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Thousand Needles in Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Thousand Needles in Dreamlight Valley, explained

A map of Eternity Isle.
The Oasis is the only green part of the Glittering Dunes biome. Image via Gameloft.

To make Thousand Needles in Dreamlight Valley, you need three ingredients: Brilliant Blue Starfish, Pretty Pink Starfish, and Cactoberry. These important ingredients can be found in the following locations:

  • Cactoberries can be harvested from the Cactoberry plants found in the Borderlands and Oasis areas of the GLittering Dunes Biome. If you haven’t unlocked these areas, it costs 2,000 Mist to unlock the Glittering Dunes, 6,000 Mist to unlock the Oasis, and 10,000 Mist to unlock the Borderlands.
  • Brilliant Blue Starfish can only be fished from the gold pools in the Oasis’ waters in the Glittering Dunes biome. 
  • Pretty Pink Starfish can only be fished from the gold pools in the Oasis waters in the Glittering Dunes biome.

If you’re struggling to get the starfish, you can craft and use the Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait, turning any white pool into gold. However, this can only work 25 times and will only change the white pools into gold ones, not the blue ones.

Once you have all three spiky ingredients, use any cooking stations across the Valley or Isle to craft this three-star appetizer. It will be added to your Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe book and the Eternity Isle collection for Meals when crafted.

What’s great about this recipe is you don’t need to buy anything to make it, and you can earn around 2,400 Star Coins if you sell this mean or gain over 5,000 Energy if you eat it: Spikes and all.

Unfortunately, as this recipe needs Starfish and Cactoberries, which can only be found on the Eternity Isle, it can only be made by those who own the A Rift In Time expansion.

