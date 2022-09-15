How to find Seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players will need all sorts of materials in Disney’s magical Dreamlight Valley. Most challenges in the game require players to either craft or cook hence the constant need for resources and materials.

Seaweed is an essential resource for both cooking and crafting. If you haven’t found one already, Dreamlight Valley will introduce you to Seaweeds during Goofy’s The Mysterious Wreck quest. It’s one of the more common resources in the game, meaning you’ll be able to find plenty of them if you know where to look.

How do you get Seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Players can get Seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley by picking it off the ground in certain areas or fishing.

The first alternative will be picking Seaweed from the ground, and players can find plenty of them in Dazzle Beach. The only downside of this method is the cooldown since the Seaweed spawns don’t instantly come back.

The second alternative will be fishing. Take out your fishing rod and find a pool of water. Start fishing, and you should catch a few Seaweed in between fishes. When your main goal is to fish out Seaweed, you should avoid bubbly areas where catching fish is almost guaranteed.

If you already have some Seaweed in your inventory, picking it up at the beach will be the faster method. Players with no Seaweed should prioritize fishing for it since they’ll be able to get more of them.

Seaweed is generally used to craft rope and fiber, which are required for The Mysterious Wreck quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.