How to make Walleye En Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a wide variety of exciting activities to choose from. Whether harvesting crops or completing quests for your favorite Disney character, there’s rarely a dull moment in Gameloft’s hit life sim. Preparing Walleye En Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley will have you engaging in multiple of these activities.

There are over 160 unique recipes within Disney Dreamlight Valley, making the choice of which dish to cook at any given time a difficult one.

One of these meals is Walleye En Papillote, a fairly simple 4-star dish to cook, that will reward you with 3,849 energy if consumed, or 1,762 Star Coins if sold. Making this tasty meal will require you to fish, forage, and cook.

If you’re interested in cooking the 4-star fishy dish for yourself, here’s everything you need to know about making Walleye En Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Walleye En Papillote

In order to make Walleye En Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need four ingredients which can be found below:

One Walleye

One Basil

One Oregano

One of any Vegetable

The most essential ingredient for making Walleye En Papillote, a Walleye fish, is the most difficult to acquire. First, you’ll need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for a hefty 7,000 Dreamlight. Once you have access to the plateau, you’ll still need to find gold fishing spots within the zone, but with enough patience, you’ll find the right place and have Walleye in no time.

The next two ingredients are relatively easy to get your hands on. You’ll just need to forage Basil from wild plants within the Peaceful Meadow, and Oregano from wild plants within The Plaza. These plants can be found all over the two biomes.

The last necessary ingredient for making Walleye En Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of any vegetable within the game.

Many vegetables can either be purchased as seeds from Goofy’s Stall, foraged, or purchased from Remy once you’ve completed his quest within the Ratatouille Realm and had Chez Remy set up in the Valley.

Once you’ve gathered all of these ingredients, find the nearest stove and toss them all into a pot along with one coal to begin cooking Walleye En Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The delicious dish will give you 3,849 energy if consumed or it can be sold for 1,762 Star Coins.