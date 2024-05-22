You have to do lots of fishing in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Day At Disney Star Path event. Some of the fishing duties are more general and involve catching any kind of fish, but others ask you to seek out a specific one, like catching a fish that’s often pickled.

Recommended Videos

Many duties in the Star Path event are quite straightforward, but there are also lots of cryptic riddles like this one. You can’t progress through this task unless you know what fish you’re looking for, so here’s how to catch a fish that’s often pickled in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What fish is often pickled in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It’s a fairly common fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch a fish that’s often pickled in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to catch Herring. You need to obtain a total of 15 Herring to fully complete the A Day At Disney Star Path duty.

Herring is the correct fish for this task because it’s used in the Arendellian Pickled Herring meal. This five-star dish is from Anna and Elsa’s kingdom Arendelle in Frozen and features Herring as the main ingredient.

Although Moana’s boat regularly has Herring you can collect, any fish you pick up from her boat won’t count for Star Path tasks. This also applies to any Herring you have previously caught and stored away. Only freshly caught Herring count toward the 15 you need to fish for this task.

Where to find Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Herring in both the Glade of Trust and Dazzle Beach biomes. It can only be fished out of white ripple spots in these areas. If you can’t find any white ripple spots, you may need to clear away bubble spots of other colors to make room for them to spawn.

To get this Star Path duty done faster, I recommend bringing a fishing companion with you while working on this task. Any character you have assigned fishing to may find extra fish while hanging out with you, which means you may obtain more than one Herring at a time.

It only swims around two biomes in the valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

With this task complete, you still have many more event duties to work through so you can claim as many Mickey Mouse Tokens as possible. There are lots of other cryptic tasks to decipher like crafting something to keep time in the town square (elegantly), spending time with a villager who’s been Here and There, and chatting with a villager who demands the lion’s share.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more