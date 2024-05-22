The player with Arendellian Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to catch a fish that’s often pickled in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The kingdom of Arendelle loves this fish.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 22, 2024 11:24 am

You have to do lots of fishing in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Day At Disney Star Path event. Some of the fishing duties are more general and involve catching any kind of fish, but others ask you to seek out a specific one, like catching a fish that’s often pickled.

Many duties in the Star Path event are quite straightforward, but there are also lots of cryptic riddles like this one. You can’t progress through this task unless you know what fish you’re looking for, so here’s how to catch a fish that’s often pickled in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What fish is often pickled in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Herring on the ground in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s a fairly common fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch a fish that’s often pickled in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to catch Herring. You need to obtain a total of 15 Herring to fully complete the A Day At Disney Star Path duty.

Herring is the correct fish for this task because it’s used in the Arendellian Pickled Herring meal. This five-star dish is from Anna and Elsa’s kingdom Arendelle in Frozen and features Herring as the main ingredient.

Although Moana’s boat regularly has Herring you can collect, any fish you pick up from her boat won’t count for Star Path tasks. This also applies to any Herring you have previously caught and stored away. Only freshly caught Herring count toward the 15 you need to fish for this task.

Where to find Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Herring in both the Glade of Trust and Dazzle Beach biomes. It can only be fished out of white ripple spots in these areas. If you can’t find any white ripple spots, you may need to clear away bubble spots of other colors to make room for them to spawn.

To get this Star Path duty done faster, I recommend bringing a fishing companion with you while working on this task. Any character you have assigned fishing to may find extra fish while hanging out with you, which means you may obtain more than one Herring at a time.

Herring locations marked on a map in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It only swims around two biomes in the valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

With this task complete, you still have many more event duties to work through so you can claim as many Mickey Mouse Tokens as possible. There are lots of other cryptic tasks to decipher like crafting something to keep time in the town square (elegantly), spending time with a villager who’s been Here and There, and chatting with a villager who demands the lion’s share.

related content
Read Article How to make Rhapsody Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley
character cooking with remy in his kitchen in disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Rhapsody Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 22, 2024
Read Article All Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Daisy and the player together in the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
All Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 21, 2024
Read Article How to find all Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley
All five Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to find all Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 21, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.