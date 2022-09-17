Disney Dreamlight Valley has quickly evolved into one of the popular life-sim adventure games, and players have a lot to explore in this magical world. You will come across several biomes, each offering unique ingredients and materials required to complete various quests in the game. One of the materials you will often come across is Soil, and this item is available in several regions. Soil is relatively easy to come by, and you can get this material by foraging.

Soil is required to craft various items in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you also need it for a few quests. For instance, Mother Gothel‘s My Kingdom for a Scroll quest requires players to forage 50 Softwood, 30 Soil, and one box of Electronic Components. So if you are looking to forage Soil quickly, we have you covered. Here’s how to get Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players find Soil in biomes like Plaza, Peaceful Meadows, Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and the Forgotten Lands. Most of these biomes are unlocked with Dreamlight, and you will have to progress in various questlines. Plaza is the starting area in the game, and you will find Soil abundantly in this region. To forage Soil, players need to find the Shovel Royal Tool. This item is essential to complete Merlin’s quest to unlock the Dream Castle.

Screengrab via Gameloft

You will find the Shovel Royal Tool right beside Chez Remy’s restaurant. Collect the item, equip it, and start digging around the grassy areas. Check the red circle on the image above to see the exact location of the Shovel. Players will notice that digging the grass with the Shovel will reward you with Soil. While this process doesn’t have a 100% drop rate, players will get to collect ample amounts of Soil by simply digging at grassy spots in the biomes mentioned above. Players can also sell Soil in exchange for three Star Coins.

We recommend storing this item in the Storage unit found at the player’s house instead of dropping it when your inventory is full. Soil, like other items, can be sold at Goofy’s Shop, which you need to repair and unlock by talking to Scrooge McDuck. Progress in Scrooge McDuck’s questline to get the option to repair and unlock the Shop. You will find Goofy’s Shops in every biome. However, players need to spend Star Coins to repair the Shop to make it ready for business. Once that’s done, players can visit the Shop to buy and sell items regularly.