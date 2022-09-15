Disney Dreamlight Valley was released in its early access stage on Sept. 6 and fans everywhere are enjoying the game. This is due to several popular Disney and Pixar characters making their appearance in this game as well as the massive open world that provides several quests and activities to do.

With the multitude of quests and activities available in Dreamlight Valley, there are some that players have favored more than the rest. One such activity in the game is that of cooking, where players can make several different edible dishes using recipes. These recipes point to ingredients that players will have to gather to make the final dish.

Today we will be discussing one of those dishes in particular: Lobster Rolls. Making this dish involves gathering certain ingredients and it is introduced as part of Mother Gothel’s request. In this request, players will have to make sushi and lobster rolls. Sushi is relatively simple to make but since lobster rolls are a five-star dish, they will need to be prepared with a little more care.

How to make Lobster Rolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

To make lobster rolls, you will need a total of five different specific ingredients. These can be found around the world of Dreamlight Valley and need to be gathered to make the rolls. Make sure you have the exact ingredients because if you get any of them wrong, you will end up with an entirely different dish instead.

To negate that possibility, we will list out the ingredients you need and how to get them.

Butter: This item can be bought from Remy’s Pantry in Chez Remy.

This item can be bought from Remy’s Pantry in Chez Remy. Garlic: This item needs to be harvested from the wild. They can be found in the Forest of Valor.

This item needs to be harvested from the wild. They can be found in the Forest of Valor. Lemon: This item needs to be harvested from the wild. They can be found on lemon trees in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust.

This item needs to be harvested from the wild. They can be found on lemon trees in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust. Lobster: This item needs to be fished up. It is a rare catch and will show up as an orange circle when you attempt to fish. They can be fished up in the Glade of Trust.

This item needs to be fished up. It is a rare catch and will show up as an orange circle when you attempt to fish. They can be fished up in the Glade of Trust. Wheat: This item needs to be farmed. You can get the seeds for this item from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow.

Each of these items is acquired differently and will require you to have access to the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust. You can choose to get them independently, but for the best results, we recommend going through Mother Gothel’s quest.

After acquiring all five ingredients, it is only a matter of cooking them to create the dish. To do this, either find a nearby stove or head over to Chez Remy to cook. Simply combine the ingredients together and finish cooking them to get some delicious lobster rolls.