How to cook Arendellian Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of fun and interesting content spread across the open-world life-sim game. Players can craft, cook, and crusade all over Dreamlight Valley to help out iconic Disney and Pixar characters and create their own dream world.

Whether it’s by exploring or interacting with NPCs, players will have to create and craft various items for quests or consumption. Players often need food items for stamina management or to give to another character. These items can be cooked in the various kitchens available in the game. However, players are having some trouble cooking one recipe in particular.

Here, we’ll go over how to make Arendellian Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley so players can use it for whatever comes their way.

Image via Gameloft

Cooking Arendellian Pickled Herring

In addition to all of the various ways players can explore and adventure in Disney Dreamlight Valley, one of the unique aspects is cooking. Players can use recipes obtained through trial and error or as a reward for helping out an NPC in need.

The Arendellian Pickled Herring is a food item players will need when working through Princess Elsa’s questline. In the quest “What Fells Like Home,” players will have to cook the meal to complete the quest. Luckily, completing this quest is not as difficult as its predecessor quest, where players had to get a Glittering Herring.

Arendellian Pickled Herring recipe:

Herring

Lemon

Onion

Garlic

Basil/Oregano

Collecting the ingredients for this 5-star meal is fairly easy, and the meal itself is actually quite valuable as it sells for a minimum of 556 Star Coins. Additionally, it also can restore over 2,100 Energy and sometimes more.

Collecting the ingredients

While the ingredients for this recipe are not too difficult to gather, here’s a quick overview on how to get them all.

Herring : Players can get a herring by fishing at the Glade of Trust or the Dazzle Beach.

: Players can get a herring by fishing at the Glade of Trust or the Dazzle Beach. Lemon : These fruits can be found on trees in the Forest of Valor as well as the Glad of Trust.

: These fruits can be found on trees in the Forest of Valor as well as the Glad of Trust. Onion : Conveniently, Goofy sells onions and onion seeds in the Forest of Valor.

: Conveniently, Goofy sells onions and onion seeds in the Forest of Valor. Garlic : There are garlic spawns in the ground in the Forest of Valor.

: There are garlic spawns in the ground in the Forest of Valor. Basil/Oregano: These herbs can be picked in both the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow.

Unlocking a recipe is not always required to cook the various meals available in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sometimes, players can discover other meals by experimenting in the kitchen with Remy’s help. Food and meals are great ways for players to recover their stamina and energy to continue creating and helping out the Dreamlight Valley.