Image via Gameloft
All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained

Collect a ton of Disney Parks items.
Published: May 1, 2024 02:24 pm

The A Day At Disney Star Path event features a wide variety of Disney rides, apparel, and other such assets you can use to bring a theme park experience to Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are lots of duties you can work on to claim all the special rewards it includes.

Here are all of the duties and rewards in the A Day At Disney Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All A Day At Disney Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Some duties for the A Day At Disney Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn rewards in the A Day At Disney Star Path event, you have to work through the special duties it includes. These tasks can oftentimes be tricky since many of them are presented as riddles, which means you may need some guidance in figuring out how to complete them.

Based on past Star Path events, there are likely somewhere between 80 and 100 duties you can complete. We’ll update this list as we unlock more of them.

DutyAmountTaskReward
Uproot some prickly neighbors.50Clear away 50 Night Thorns.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Cast about for some fish.30Catch 30 fish.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Cross some items off your royal checklist.15Complete 15 Dreamlight or Mist Duties.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Spend some time with Mickey Mouse (or his friends).20Spend 20 minutes hanging out with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, or Goofy.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Surprise a villager with something they love.FourGive four favorite items of the day to villagers.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Whip up something in your kitchen.10Cook 10 dishes.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Break a sweat with your Pickaxe.30Mine 30 times.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Sling some delicious plates at Chez Remy.SixServe six meals at Remy’s restaurant. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Get some Night Shards to lighten up.10Craft 10 Purified Night Shards. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Have a short conversation with a long-bearded Villager.TwoHave two daily discussions with Merlin.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Pick a red fruit off a tree.50Harvest 50 Cherries or Apples.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Cast for a Bass.20Catch 20 Bass.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Finish some regal tasks.15Finish 15 Dreamlight or Mist Duties.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Hang out with a Villager from Colombia.20Hang out with Mirabel for 20 minutes.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Give Goofy his favorite gifts.FourGive Gooft four of his favorite items of the day.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Prepare a nearly perfect meal.10Cook 10 four-star dishes.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Find something precious with your Pickaxe.25Mine 25 Gems.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Care for Chez Remy’s customers.SixServe six meals at the restaurant. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Cast your vote in a friendly competition.10Vote on 10 DreamSnaps submissions.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Chat with a Sea Witch.TwoHave two daily discussions with Ursula.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Harvest a cooling herb.25Harvest 25 Mint.10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Catch a fish that’s often pickled.15Catch 15 Herring. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens

All A Day At Disney Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The rewards page in the A Day At Disney Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The A Day At Disney Star Path has seven pages of exclusive rewards you can collect. Once the event concludes, you might not be able to obtain many of these items ever again, although they could possibly cycle into the Premium Shop for a high price.

PageRewardCost
One100 Moonstones10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
OneToy Story Fence10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
OneAbu & Rajah Character Tee30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
OneToy Story Statue40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
OneSlinky Dog Motif10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
OneAladdin Magic Band10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
OnePeppy Popcorn Squirrel Companion50 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Two200 Moonstones20 Mickey Mouse Tokens
TwoSpace Mountain Motif10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
TwoIce Cream Stand40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
TwoDumbo Motif10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
TwoAlien Character Backpack30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
TwoRed Umbrella Chair10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
TwoWater-Spitting Camel40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Three250 Moonstones25 Mickey Mouse Tokens
ThreeToy Story Recycling Bin10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
ThreeFancy Raincoat30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
ThreeCave of Wonders Spirit Jersey30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
ThreeTrain Motif10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
ThreeTiki Magic Band10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
ThreeAlien Swirling Saucers50 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Four350 Moonstones35 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FourBlue Umbrella Chair 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FourJasmine Ear Headband30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FourSmall World Motif10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FourToontown Washing Machine40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FourPopsicle Stick Bench10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FourMagic Carpets of Aladdin50 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Five400 Moonstones40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FiveLuxo Umbrella Table15 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FiveAlien Ear Headband30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FiveSpace Motif10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FiveMagic Kingdom Circus Daisy100 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FiveToy Story Magic Band10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
FivePretzel Stand40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Six610 Moonstones60 Mickey Mouse Tokens
SixToontown Lamppost15 Mickey Mouse Tokens
SixAbu Character Backpack30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
SixNeon Mickey Makeup10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
SixToontown Fire Station50 Mickey Mouse Tokens
SixToy Story Alien Motif10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
SixMagic Kingdom Circus Minnie100 Mickey Mouse Tokens
Seven90 Moonstone (repeatable)10 Mickey Mouse Tokens

You might like some rewards better than others, but if you don’t know which ones to prioritize, the items that are most unique and worth it for the price are Magic Kingdom Circus Minnie, the Water-Spitting Camel, Alien Swirling Saucers, Magic Kingdom Circus Daisy, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, and Peppy Popcorn Squirrel Companion. These items are more expensive but quite special, whereas some items like Motifs aren’t as important to grab.

