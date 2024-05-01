All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The A Day At Disney Star Path event features a wide variety of Disney rides, apparel, and other such assets you can use to bring a theme park experience to Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are lots of duties you can work on to claim all the special rewards it includes.

Here are all of the duties and rewards in the A Day At Disney Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All A Day At Disney Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time to get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn rewards in the A Day At Disney Star Path event, you have to work through the special duties it includes. These tasks can oftentimes be tricky since many of them are presented as riddles, which means you may need some guidance in figuring out how to complete them.

Based on past Star Path events, there are likely somewhere between 80 and 100 duties you can complete. We’ll update this list as we unlock more of them.

Duty Amount Task Reward Uproot some prickly neighbors. 50 Clear away 50 Night Thorns. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Cast about for some fish. 30 Catch 30 fish. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Cross some items off your royal checklist. 15 Complete 15 Dreamlight or Mist Duties. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Spend some time with Mickey Mouse (or his friends). 20 Spend 20 minutes hanging out with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, or Goofy. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Surprise a villager with something they love. Four Give four favorite items of the day to villagers. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Whip up something in your kitchen. 10 Cook 10 dishes. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Break a sweat with your Pickaxe. 30 Mine 30 times. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Sling some delicious plates at Chez Remy. Six Serve six meals at Remy’s restaurant. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Get some Night Shards to lighten up. 10 Craft 10 Purified Night Shards. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Have a short conversation with a long-bearded Villager. Two Have two daily discussions with Merlin. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Pick a red fruit off a tree. 50 Harvest 50 Cherries or Apples. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Cast for a Bass. 20 Catch 20 Bass. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Finish some regal tasks. 15 Finish 15 Dreamlight or Mist Duties. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Hang out with a Villager from Colombia. 20 Hang out with Mirabel for 20 minutes. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Give Goofy his favorite gifts. Four Give Gooft four of his favorite items of the day. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Prepare a nearly perfect meal. 10 Cook 10 four-star dishes. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Find something precious with your Pickaxe. 25 Mine 25 Gems. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Care for Chez Remy’s customers. Six Serve six meals at the restaurant. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Cast your vote in a friendly competition. 10 Vote on 10 DreamSnaps submissions. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Chat with a Sea Witch. Two Have two daily discussions with Ursula. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Harvest a cooling herb. 25 Harvest 25 Mint. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Catch a fish that’s often pickled. 15 Catch 15 Herring. 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens

All A Day At Disney Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You might recognize many items from the theme parks in this event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The A Day At Disney Star Path has seven pages of exclusive rewards you can collect. Once the event concludes, you might not be able to obtain many of these items ever again, although they could possibly cycle into the Premium Shop for a high price.

Page Reward Cost One 100 Moonstones 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens One Toy Story Fence 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens One Abu & Rajah Character Tee 30 Mickey Mouse Tokens One Toy Story Statue 40 Mickey Mouse Tokens One Slinky Dog Motif 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens One Aladdin Magic Band 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens One Peppy Popcorn Squirrel Companion 50 Mickey Mouse Tokens Two 200 Moonstones 20 Mickey Mouse Tokens Two Space Mountain Motif 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Two Ice Cream Stand 40 Mickey Mouse Tokens Two Dumbo Motif 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Two Alien Character Backpack 30 Mickey Mouse Tokens Two Red Umbrella Chair 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Two Water-Spitting Camel 40 Mickey Mouse Tokens Three 250 Moonstones 25 Mickey Mouse Tokens Three Toy Story Recycling Bin 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Three Fancy Raincoat 30 Mickey Mouse Tokens Three Cave of Wonders Spirit Jersey 30 Mickey Mouse Tokens Three Train Motif 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Three Tiki Magic Band 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Three Alien Swirling Saucers 50 Mickey Mouse Tokens Four 350 Moonstones 35 Mickey Mouse Tokens Four Blue Umbrella Chair 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Four Jasmine Ear Headband 30 Mickey Mouse Tokens Four Small World Motif 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Four Toontown Washing Machine 40 Mickey Mouse Tokens Four Popsicle Stick Bench 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Four Magic Carpets of Aladdin 50 Mickey Mouse Tokens Five 400 Moonstones 40 Mickey Mouse Tokens Five Luxo Umbrella Table 15 Mickey Mouse Tokens Five Alien Ear Headband 30 Mickey Mouse Tokens Five Space Motif 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Five Magic Kingdom Circus Daisy 100 Mickey Mouse Tokens Five Toy Story Magic Band 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Five Pretzel Stand 40 Mickey Mouse Tokens Six 610 Moonstones 60 Mickey Mouse Tokens Six Toontown Lamppost 15 Mickey Mouse Tokens Six Abu Character Backpack 30 Mickey Mouse Tokens Six Neon Mickey Makeup 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Six Toontown Fire Station 50 Mickey Mouse Tokens Six Toy Story Alien Motif 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens Six Magic Kingdom Circus Minnie 100 Mickey Mouse Tokens Seven 90 Moonstone (repeatable) 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens

You might like some rewards better than others, but if you don’t know which ones to prioritize, the items that are most unique and worth it for the price are Magic Kingdom Circus Minnie, the Water-Spitting Camel, Alien Swirling Saucers, Magic Kingdom Circus Daisy, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, and Peppy Popcorn Squirrel Companion. These items are more expensive but quite special, whereas some items like Motifs aren’t as important to grab.

