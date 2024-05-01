All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The A Day At Disney Star Path event features a wide variety of Disney rides, apparel, and other such assets you can use to bring a theme park experience to Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are lots of duties you can work on to claim all the special rewards it includes.
Here are all of the duties and rewards in the A Day At Disney Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
All A Day At Disney Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To earn rewards in the A Day At Disney Star Path event, you have to work through the special duties it includes. These tasks can oftentimes be tricky since many of them are presented as riddles, which means you may need some guidance in figuring out how to complete them.
Based on past Star Path events, there are likely somewhere between 80 and 100 duties you can complete. We’ll update this list as we unlock more of them.
|Duty
|Amount
|Task
|Reward
|Uproot some prickly neighbors.
|50
|Clear away 50 Night Thorns.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Cast about for some fish.
|30
|Catch 30 fish.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Cross some items off your royal checklist.
|15
|Complete 15 Dreamlight or Mist Duties.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Spend some time with Mickey Mouse (or his friends).
|20
|Spend 20 minutes hanging out with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, or Goofy.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Surprise a villager with something they love.
|Four
|Give four favorite items of the day to villagers.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Whip up something in your kitchen.
|10
|Cook 10 dishes.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Break a sweat with your Pickaxe.
|30
|Mine 30 times.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Sling some delicious plates at Chez Remy.
|Six
|Serve six meals at Remy’s restaurant.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Get some Night Shards to lighten up.
|10
|Craft 10 Purified Night Shards.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|
|Have a short conversation with a long-bearded Villager.
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with Merlin.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Pick a red fruit off a tree.
|50
|Harvest 50 Cherries or Apples.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Cast for a Bass.
|20
|Catch 20 Bass.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Finish some regal tasks.
|15
|Finish 15 Dreamlight or Mist Duties.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Hang out with a Villager from Colombia.
|20
|Hang out with Mirabel for 20 minutes.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Give Goofy his favorite gifts.
|Four
|Give Gooft four of his favorite items of the day.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Prepare a nearly perfect meal.
|10
|Cook 10 four-star dishes.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Find something precious with your Pickaxe.
|25
|Mine 25 Gems.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Care for Chez Remy’s customers.
|Six
|Serve six meals at the restaurant.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Cast your vote in a friendly competition.
|10
|Vote on 10 DreamSnaps submissions.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Chat with a Sea Witch.
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with Ursula.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Harvest a cooling herb.
|25
|Harvest 25 Mint.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Catch a fish that’s often pickled.
|15
|Catch 15 Herring.
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
All A Day At Disney Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The A Day At Disney Star Path has seven pages of exclusive rewards you can collect. Once the event concludes, you might not be able to obtain many of these items ever again, although they could possibly cycle into the Premium Shop for a high price.
|Page
|Reward
|Cost
|One
|100 Moonstones
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|One
|Toy Story Fence
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|One
|Abu & Rajah Character Tee
|30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|One
|Toy Story Statue
|40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|One
|Slinky Dog Motif
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|One
|Aladdin Magic Band
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|One
|Peppy Popcorn Squirrel Companion
|50 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Two
|200 Moonstones
|20 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Two
|Space Mountain Motif
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|
|Two
|Ice Cream Stand
|40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Two
|Dumbo Motif
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Two
|Alien Character Backpack
|30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Two
|Red Umbrella Chair
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Two
|Water-Spitting Camel
|40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Three
|250 Moonstones
|25 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Three
|Toy Story Recycling Bin
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Three
|Fancy Raincoat
|30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Three
|Cave of Wonders Spirit Jersey
|30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Three
|Train Motif
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|
|Three
|Tiki Magic Band
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Three
|Alien Swirling Saucers
|50 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Four
|350 Moonstones
|35 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Four
|Blue Umbrella Chair
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Four
|Jasmine Ear Headband
|30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Four
|Small World Motif
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Four
|Toontown Washing Machine
|40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Four
|Popsicle Stick Bench
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Four
|Magic Carpets of Aladdin
|50 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Five
|400 Moonstones
|40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|
|Five
|Luxo Umbrella Table
|15 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Five
|Alien Ear Headband
|30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Five
|Space Motif
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Five
|Magic Kingdom Circus Daisy
|100 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Five
|Toy Story Magic Band
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Five
|Pretzel Stand
|40 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Six
|610 Moonstones
|60 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Six
|Toontown Lamppost
|15 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Six
|Abu Character Backpack
|30 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Six
|Neon Mickey Makeup
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Six
|Toontown Fire Station
|50 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Six
|Toy Story Alien Motif
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Six
|Magic Kingdom Circus Minnie
|100 Mickey Mouse Tokens
|Seven
|90 Moonstone (repeatable)
|10 Mickey Mouse Tokens
You might like some rewards better than others, but if you don’t know which ones to prioritize, the items that are most unique and worth it for the price are Magic Kingdom Circus Minnie, the Water-Spitting Camel, Alien Swirling Saucers, Magic Kingdom Circus Daisy, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, and Peppy Popcorn Squirrel Companion. These items are more expensive but quite special, whereas some items like Motifs aren’t as important to grab.