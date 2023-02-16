How to unlock Olaf in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest major content update has arrived and brought with it two iconic Disney characters for players to recruit.

One of the two characters that the “A Festival of Friendship” update has introduced is the friendly snowman from Frozen named Olaf, so players likely want to know how they can recruit him to their valley.

Screengrab via Gameloft

While most characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley are recruitable through the special Realms that transport players to their home worlds, Olaf is tied to a quest and does not appear in the Frozen-themed Realm. To obtain Olaf, players will need to fully complete “The Great Blizzard” quest.

“The Great Blizzard” quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As soon as you load into Disney Dreamlight Valley with the “A Festival of Friendship” update installed, a cutscene will play that displays a powerful blizzard overtaking the Frosted Heights biome. This will then automatically begin “The Great Blizzard” quest that features Olaf’s face as its icon and is required to recruit Olaf.

This quest begins with a visit to Merlin to discuss the mysterious snowstorm. Merlin will say that the only way to fix the biome is to restore the pillar with its missing Orb. The first step toward finding the Orb and unlocking Olaf is to search the Frosted Heights biome for the source of the blizzard.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Players will want to search around the upper right corner of the biome until they find the plain wall that will then mark the searching task as done. It will be replaced with the “interact with the wall of the cliff” task, which will then ask players to approach the blank wall and press whichever button causes general interaction on their platform.

Upon being interacted with, the door will light up and open. Head inside and you’ll see Olaf playing with some strange squirrels who then take his nose and buttons. Olaf will be excited to see you and will ask for help recovering his missing body parts from the squirrels.

Screengrab via Gameloft

To get Olaf’s missing pieces back, head back into the Frosted Heights biome and run around to catch the strange shadowy squirrels. There are four in total and all you need to do to catch them is run up to them and press the interaction button. The blizzard overtaking the biome makes it quite hard to see, but keep your eyes out for the shadowy trails that they leave and you should be able to catch all four soon enough.

Once you’ve gotten all of Olaf’s pieces back, go back inside the mysterious door to speak with him again. The squirrels had Olaf’s nose and buttons, but he is still missing his arms. The friendly snowman will then recall that he was holding an Orb when he lost his arms, which is the very Orb that players are seeking to restore the Frosted Heights biome.

The problem is that Olaf doesn’t remember what happened to his missing arms and the Orb. His solution is to use water, which he says contains memories, by seeking Elsa’s help. The next step in recruiting Olaf is to find Elsa.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Elsa will say that her magic hasn’t been able to stop the blizzard and that she is not quite sure what to do. She then says that she agrees with Olaf’s reasoning and suggests that players head to the pillar that sits in the Frosted Heights biome.

Once players near the pillar, their objective will change to instruct them to water it. Players should then take out their watering can and use it to water the sparkles near the pillar. This objective will only clear when players have watered the correct location, so be sure that you have found the sparkles.

A cutscene will play that displays an ice statue and players will once again want to discuss the situation with Elsa. The ice statue is part of the Forgetting and stole the Orb. Through talking with Elsa, players will decide that they should return to the mysterious cave where Olaf is waiting to further investigate the situation.

Water is once again required to solve the mystery, so players will want to equip their trusty watering can again and walk around the cave to recover more memories. There are two different sparkling spots around the room that players can water plus a few diary entries that can also be picked up for further insight.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Players will then need to find a book about portals that is in the secret chamber. There are a few books placed fairly close to where Olaf stands, so turn around in this area and pick them all up until you find the right one.

The book will tell players that they need to construct a Dreamlight Prism, which is the next step toward recruiting Olaf. To create this, players will need to gather:

10 Glass

Five Purified Night Shard

Three Shattered Prism

Glass and Purified Night Shards can be crafted as usual, but the three Shattered Prisms must be gathered from around the mysterious secret chamber. There will be three sparkling piles around the area for players to pick up.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once all of the assets have been gathered or crafted, players can construct the Dreamlight Prism at a crafting station. This item falls under the “functional items” category. Head back to the secret chamber once you have crafted it.

There is a pedestal right by Olaf that players should now interact with to place the Dreamlight Prism. The quest will then update to say that players need to figure out what gems are missing from the other pedestals.

There are three different pedestals that are missing color, which means that players need three different gems to place on them. The gems that players need to gather and place are:

Citrine

Emerald

Amethyst

The gems go in the order of the rainbow starting at the red pillar and wrapping around to what players will make the purple pillar. This means that the order players want to place the gems in is as follows.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once all three gems have been placed correctly, the next part of the quest will ask players to approach the portal and whisper one of their deepest fears. Players can select from one of three options and will then successfully obtain Olaf’s arms and an Orb from within the glowing portal.

The Orb will be broken, but Olaf will hug the player and the Orb will begin to glow again. The player will then realize that the virtue that the Orb is tied to must be love and the Orb will be fixed thanks to Olaf’s warm hug.

Finally, players will need to replace the Orb in the Frosted Heights Pillar and return to Olaf in the secret chamber one last time. Talking to Olaf after replacing the Orb will officially add him to the Valley and immediately level up the player’s friendship with him to level two.