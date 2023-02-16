How to get Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The world of Encanto is magically making its way to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the new A Festival of Friendship content update that dropped on Feb. 16. With it comes the iconic house from the movie, and the main character, Mirabel.

Unlocking Mirabel isn’t difficult and it shouldn’t take more than a few minutes for players to bring her to the Valley. To get her, you’ll need to do a few things, but there is no realm for Encanto, meaning that players will have to figure out how to unlock her without the ease of just walking up to a door and following the questline.

How to unlock Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first thing players will need to do to get Mirabel is look around for a doorknob. It should be in the Peaceful Meadow pretty close to Merlin’s house toward the Glade of Trust. Pick up the doorknob and it will begin the quest to unlock the character.

Once you’ve found the item, take it to Merlin who will tell you to do several things. They aren’t hard, so players shouldn’t have to sink too much time into them. They’ll need to take pictures with three different villagers, give three villagers their favorite gifts, and have two daily discussions with different villagers.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The hardest part of that part of the quest is giving favorite gifts, but it can be easily done by checking for their favorite gifts and seeing which characters want gifts you already have in your inventory or are easy to find.

After that, getting Mirabel is a cakewalk. Simply bring Merlin 500 Dreamlight, place Mirabel’s house somewhere, and she’ll spawn into the Valley. Make sure you’ve cleared out a pretty sizeable area for the Casita since the housing plot is much larger than the average house for Valley residents.

Once you’ve unlocked Mirabel, you’ll be able to befriend her, unlock the goodies by progressing her friendship level, and unlock her questline.