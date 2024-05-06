Star Path events in Disney Dreamlight Valley have a wide variety of unique tasks you can complete for rewards, like harvesting a cooling herb. These tasks usually aren’t too difficult to complete, but determining what needs to be done for them can be tough.

There are many different types of plants throughout the valley you can harvest, but only one is classified as a cooling herb. With over 70 crops to choose from, it’s tricky to know which one you’re after, so here’s how to harvest a cooling herb in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is a cooling herb in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It’s the only green plant in the icy biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cooling herb you need to harvest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Mint. You need to harvest a total of 25 Mint to finish the A Day At Disney Star Path duty.

Mint grows in the wild around the Frosted Heights biome. Unlike many other plants, you can’t purchase seeds to grow some yourself. Instead, you have to scour the biome to find it as it appears. There won’t be 25 available to collect at once, which means you need to revisit this biome repeatedly until you gather enough.

This plant appears as a small brown dirt pile with many green leaves sticking up out of it. The rest of the Frosted Heights biome is very icy blue and white in color, which makes Mint easy to spot when you’re specifically looking for it.

If you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass, you might confuse the Agave plant with Aloe Vera since they look a lot alike and try to harvest this plant for the task instead. Agave doesn’t work for this task and Aloe Vera isn’t an actual plant in Disney Dreamlight Valley yet, which means Mint is the only cooling plant that counts.

Gathering 25 Mint can be tough, but you can make the process a lot easier by bringing along a foraging companion to help you. Any character you assign this role might help you find extra Mint from time to time as you harvest this crop while hanging out with them.

Mint grows randomly all around the biome for you to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you finish this task, you can then move on to other puzzling Star Path duties. Some other tasks you might get stuck on are hanging out with a villager from Columbia and getting some Night Shards to lighten up.

