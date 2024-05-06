Who is the villager from Colombia in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Many Star Path duties give you vague riddle-like tasks to work on in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They’re usually easy enough to finish once you figure out what they’re referring to, as is the case with the “hang out with a villager from Colombia” duty.

The valley is packed with unique residents from all over the world and Realms that don’t actually exist, which can make it tricky to recall where each character comes from. If you’re unsure who you’re looking for in this task, here’s who the villager from Colombia is in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Hang out with a villager from Colombia in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

Mirabel is the only character who counts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can hang out with a villager from Colombia by spending 20 minutes with Mirabel from Encanto. She’s currently the only character from this film in the game, which makes her the only resident in the valley from Colombia.

All you need to do to complete this task is ask her if she wants to hang out and continuously spend time with her for 20 minutes afterward. During this time, you can do anything you like. It’s a good idea to use this time to work on other A Day At Disney Star Path duties, especially ones Mirabel has a boost in so she can help you out.

You can use the hang out time to harvest the best crops if Mirabel provides gardening boosts, forage for some fruit so she can help you find extra, or go mining to gain some extra gems if she specializes in mining. It’s also possible to do absolutely nothing or engage in tasks unrelated to Mirabel during the hang out time since the timer counts even when you do nothing as long as she’s at your side.

If you have any unfinished quests related to Mirabel, like A Letter for Antonio, you can also use the time hanging out with her to work on those. Even though you don’t need her at your side for all of the tasks in quests she gives you, you generally have to run back to talk with her often, which makes having her already at your side the best way to complete quests quickly.

You can go on any kind of adventure you want with her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you finish this task, there are still plenty of other tricky Star Path quests to work on like getting some Night Shards to lighten up. Lots of the Star Path duties are pretty tough to solve, but the rewards you can gain for completing them are worth the effort.

